St. Andrews Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 6 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel and 6 rounds of golf at Jubilee Course, Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, New Course, Old Course (Via Ballot), and Kingsbarns.

From $607 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 6 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel, standard double room
  • 6 rounds of golf at Jubilee Course, Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, New Course, Old Course (Via Ballot), and Kingsbarns
  • Full Scottish Breakfast each morning
  • Include a dedicated driver for an additional cost
  • Supplement a single room for an additional cost

* Pricing based on a group of 8

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

