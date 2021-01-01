St. Andrews Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 6 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel and 6 rounds of golf at Jubilee Course, Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, New Course, Old Course (Via Ballot), and Kingsbarns.
From $607 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 6 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel, standard double room
- 6 rounds of golf at Jubilee Course, Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, New Course, Old Course (Via Ballot), and Kingsbarns
- Full Scottish Breakfast each morning
- Include a dedicated driver for an additional cost
- Supplement a single room for an additional cost
* Pricing based on a group of 8