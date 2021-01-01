The St. Andrews Experience

7 nights' accommodations at 5* Old Course Hotel

6 rounds of golf at Old Course, Jubilee, Crail, Carnoustie, Dumbarnie Links and Kingsbarns

Scottish Breakfast daily

Clubhouse lunches on four days

Welcome reception and dinner in Conservatory, Old Course Hotel

Dinner in Tom Morris Bar and Grill, Links Clubhouse

Private tour of British Museum Galleries, farewell reception and dinner in Museum Café with Scottish entertainment, including Kilt rental

Whisky distillery tour and tasting

Guided walking tour of the Old Course (closed on Sundays)

All Internal transfers in executive coaches, including to and from Edinburgh airport

Souvenir photo book of golfers playing Old Course (mailed afterwards)

Gift card for St Andrews Links stores

Gratuities and taxes

Experience St Andrews’ representatives throughout your stay



Golfer

£5695 GBP (approx. $7690 US) sharing an Eden view (rear of hotel) room

£6415 GBP (approx. $8660 US) in an Eden view room for sole use

£5905 GBP (approx. $7980 US) sharing an Old Course view (front of hotel) room

£6775 GBP (approx. $9150 US) in an Old Course view room for sole use

Non-Golfer

£3935 GBP (approx. $5315 US) sharing an Eden view (rear of hotel) room

£4145 GBP (approx. $5595) sharing an Old Course view (front of hotel) room

Non-Golfer Program includes all meals and functions, sightseeing with private coach, admission fees and tour guide on five days and one spa treatment in Kohler Water Spa (minimum of four non-golfers required).