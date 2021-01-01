The St. Andrews Experience
A once-in-a-lifetime golf experience to Scotland doesn't get any better than this! Our exclusive St. Andrews Experience package is set for May, 2022 and includes a guaranteed tee time for your group on the legendary Old Course. This tour features six rounds of golf on Scotland's finest golf links. In addition to the Old Course, you'll also play a second Open Championship venue, the renowned Carnoustie Championship links. Also, play two of Scotland's modern links jewels, Kingsbarns and Dumbarnie (just opened in 2020) combined with two classic links: Crail Golfing Society, one of the world's oldest clubs, and the St. Andrews Links Trust's Jubilee links. Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at The 5-star Old Course Hotel in St. Andrews, bordering the famous Road Hole 17th hole of the Old Course, and stroll into town and visit famous pubs and historic attractions. Dates for this exclusive golf tour are fixed. See below for itinerary details and book today!
From $1099 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights' accommodations at 5* Old Course Hotel
- 6 rounds of golf at Old Course, Jubilee, Crail, Carnoustie, Dumbarnie Links and Kingsbarns
- Scottish Breakfast daily
- Clubhouse lunches on four days
- Welcome reception and dinner in Conservatory, Old Course Hotel
- Dinner in Tom Morris Bar and Grill, Links Clubhouse
- Private tour of British Museum Galleries, farewell reception and dinner in Museum Café with Scottish entertainment, including Kilt rental
- Whisky distillery tour and tasting
- Guided walking tour of the Old Course (closed on Sundays)
- All Internal transfers in executive coaches, including to and from Edinburgh airport
- Souvenir photo book of golfers playing Old Course (mailed afterwards)
- Gift card for St Andrews Links stores
- Gratuities and taxes
- Experience St Andrews’ representatives throughout your stay
Golfer
£5695 GBP (approx. $7690 US) sharing an Eden view (rear of hotel) room
£6415 GBP (approx. $8660 US) in an Eden view room for sole use
£5905 GBP (approx. $7980 US) sharing an Old Course view (front of hotel) room
£6775 GBP (approx. $9150 US) in an Old Course view room for sole use
Non-Golfer
£3935 GBP (approx. $5315 US) sharing an Eden view (rear of hotel) room
£4145 GBP (approx. $5595) sharing an Old Course view (front of hotel) room
Non-Golfer Program includes all meals and functions, sightseeing with private coach, admission fees and tour guide on five days and one spa treatment in Kohler Water Spa (minimum of four non-golfers required).
|Breakfast
|Morning
|Lunch
|Afternoon
|Evening Activities
|Sunday
May 22
Arrive at Edinburgh Airport, meet our drivers and transfer to St Andrews (65 mins). Two coaches will depart at 09.30 am and 12.00 pm
Check into 5* Old Course Hotel, where rooms have been reserved for seven nights (check in time 3.00 pm)
|At Leisure
|Guided walking tour of Old Course (closed on Sundays)
|Welcome drinks
Reception
And Dinner in Conservatory, Old Course Hotel
|Monday
May 23
|Full
Scottish
Breakfast
Transfer to Crail (25 mins) Golf on Crail Balcomie. The world's seventh-oldest golfing club, it is a beautiful course, not too long yet full of interest with magnificent views of the sea from every tee.
Non-Golfers – Walking tour of St Andrews, East Neuk of Fife, and village of Crail
|Crail Clubhouse
|Guided tour and tastings at Kingsbarns Distillery Return transfer to St Andrews
|At leisure
|Tuesday
May 24
|Full
Scottish
Breakfast
|At Leisure in St Andrews Non-Golfers – Full day in Edinburgh, Scotland’s Capital City
|At Leisure
|Golf on Jubilee Course @ 12.40 – 1.20 - opened in 1897 and considered by many to be the most challenging course at St Andrews
|Dinner in the Tom Morris Bar and Grill, Links Clubhouse
|Wednesday
May 25
|Full
Scottish
Breakfast
Golf on The Old Course @ 09.10 – 10.20 - Venue for The Open a record 30th time in 2022. The sense of exhilaration you will feel while playing never dissipates as you stride along fairways so often trodden by golfing greats, past and present
Non-Golfers – Perthshire - Grandtully Chocolatier or Aberfeldy Distillery Experience, Falls of Shin, Killin and Wallace Monument
|Links
Clubhouse
|At Leisure
|At Leisure
|Thursday
May 26
|Full
Scottish
Breakfast
Transfer to Kingsbarns (20 mins) Golf on Kingsbarns @ 11.10 – 12.00 - one of the three courses hosting the annual Dunhill Links Championship, a must-play course that sweeps around bays and meanders through dunes
Non-Golfers – Visit Gleneagles, enjoy a falconry display and try your hand archery or clay pigeon shooting
|At Leisure
|Clubhouse meal after golf
|At Leisure
|Friday
May 27
|Full
Scottish
Breakfast
Transfer to Carnoustie (60 mins) Golf on Championship Course, Carnoustie @ to be confirmed - host of The Open Championship for an eighth time in 2018. A daunting cocktail of thick rough and devilish bunkers, one of the most challenging courses in Scotland
Non-Golfers – private tour of Glamis Castle, Victoria & Albert Museum, Dundee
|Rookery Restaurant / Half-Way House
|Return transfer to St Andrews
|At leisure
|Saturday
May 28
|Full
Scottish
Breakfast
Transfer to Dumbarnie Links (20 mins) Golf on Dumbarnie Links @ 09.00 – 09.50 - one of the three courses hosting the annual Dunhill Links Championship, a must-play course that sweeps around bays and meanders through dunes
Non-Golfers – Spa Treatment in Kohler Water Spa
|Dumbarnie Clubhouse
|Return transfer to St Andrews
|Tour of British Museum Galleries, drinks reception and dinner in the Museum Cafe
|Saturday
May 29
|Full
Scottish
Breakfast
|Check out and transfer to Edinburgh Airport (65 mins) Two coaches will depart at 05.30 am and 07.30 am Depart and Farewell!