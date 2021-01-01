FROM FROM $297 (USD) PP/NIGHT

TPC San Antonio - Oaks Courses

FROM FROM $297 (USD) PP/NIGHT

TPC San Antonio - Oaks Courses

FROM FROM $297 (USD) PP/NIGHT

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country

FROM FROM $297 (USD) PP/NIGHT

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country

Stay & Play in the San Antonio Hill Country Package

Come play where the pros play! Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at TPC San Antonio (The Canyons & The Oaks Courses), site of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open.

From $297 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at TPC San Antonio (The Canyons & The Oaks Courses), site of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

Now Reading
Stay & Play in the San Antonio Hill Country Package
Search Near Me