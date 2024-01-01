The Bahamas Golf Packages

A tropical golf paradise

Say the word, ‘Bahamas’, and mainland Americans envision swaying palm trees, turquoise water and white-sand beaches. Golfers see something more – acres of beautifully manicured green grass on its glorious golf courses. The Bahamas is a popular escape for top PGA TOUR stars who love the tranquility, excellent fishing and luxurious lifestyle a number of the top Bahamian golf resort communities provide. These resorts are spread throughout the 700 islands of the Bahamas, including Abaco, New Providence, Grand Bahama and Great Exuma. Maybe it’s time to explore a few.