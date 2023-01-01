FROM FROM $147 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Royal New Kent Golf Club

FROM FROM $147 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Fairfield Inn & Suites – Richmond Airport

FROM FROM $147 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Club at Viniterra

Richmond Golf Getaway Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Fairfield Inn & Suites – Richmond Airport and 2 rounds of golf at Royal New Kent Golf Club and The Club at Viniterra.

From $147 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at Fairfield Inn & Suites – Richmond Airport
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Royal New Kent Golf Club and The Club at Viniterra
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Get Quote

Now Reading
Richmond Golf Getaway Package
Search Near Me