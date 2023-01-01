Williamsburg Golf Around Package
Williamsburg Golf Around Package
Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Kingsmill Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Royal New Kent Golf Club, Kingsmill Resort – River Course, Golden Horseshoe – Gold Course, and The Club at Viniterra.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights’ accommodations at Kingsmill Resort
- 4 rounds of golf for each player at Royal New Kent Golf Club, Kingsmill Resort – River Course, Golden Horseshoe – Gold Course, and The Club at Viniterra
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.