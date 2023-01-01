FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Williamsburg Golf Around Package

Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Kingsmill Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Royal New Kent Golf Club, Kingsmill Resort – River Course, Golden Horseshoe – Gold Course, and The Club at Viniterra.

From $217 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights’ accommodations at Kingsmill Resort
  • 4 rounds of golf for each player at Royal New Kent Golf Club, Kingsmill Resort – River Course, Golden Horseshoe – Gold Course, and The Club at Viniterra
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

