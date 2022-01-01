FROM FROM $167 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Oglebay Resort – Palmer & Jones Courses

Oglebay Resort – Palmer & Jones Courses

Oglebay Resort – Palmer & Jones Courses

Oglebay Golf Resort

Oglebay Golf Around Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Oglebay Resort’s Wilson Lodge and 2 rounds of golf at Oglebay Resort – Palmer & Jones Courses.

From $167 Per Person/Night*

*NOW BOOKING THROUGH ALL OF 2023*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at Oglebay Resort’s Wilson Lodge
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Oglebay Resort – Palmer & Jones Courses
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

