Geneva National - Arnold Palmer

Geneva National - Arnold Palmer and Gary Player course

Geneva National Resort & Club - Legends King Suite

Ridge Hotel Lobbby

Destination Geneva National

Discover Lake Geneva’s premier must-visit destination at Geneva National Resort & Club. Located off the wooded slopes and shores of Lake Como, the semi-private Geneva National presents 54 holes of legendary golf designed by Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino, along with on-course lodging at the Cottages & Suites at Geneva National, rated #1 by TripAdvisor or the chic and sleek Ridge Hotel located only minutes away.

From $597 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

2 Nights/3 Rounds Package – From $597 Per Person/Night

  • 2 nights’ accommodations at The Cottages & Suites or The Ridge Hotel
  • 3 rounds of golf at Geneva National - Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Lee Trevino courses
  • Brand new GPS golf cart included
  • Unlimited use of practice facilities
  • Daily bag storage and cleaning
  • Access to on-property amenities, which include: five dining outlets, indoor & outdoor pools, marina, and fitness centers
  • AVIS Full-Size rental car

3 Nights/3 Rounds Package – From $687 Per Person/Night

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at The Cottages & Suites or The Ridge Hotel
  • 3 rounds of golf at Geneva National - Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Lee Trevino courses
  • Brand new GPS golf cart included
  • Unlimited use of practice facilities
  • Daily bag storage and cleaning
  • Access to on-property amenities, which include: five dining outlets, indoor & outdoor pools, marina, and fitness centers
  • AVIS Full-Size rental car

* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

