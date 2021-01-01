Destination Geneva National
FROM FROM $597 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Discover Lake Geneva’s premier must-visit destination at Geneva National Resort & Club. Located off the wooded slopes and shores of Lake Como, the semi-private Geneva National presents 54 holes of legendary golf designed by Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino, along with on-course lodging at the Cottages & Suites at Geneva National, rated #1 by TripAdvisor or the chic and sleek Ridge Hotel located only minutes away.
From $597 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
2 Nights/3 Rounds Package – From $597 Per Person/Night
- 2 nights’ accommodations at The Cottages & Suites or The Ridge Hotel
- 3 rounds of golf at Geneva National - Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Lee Trevino courses
- Brand new GPS golf cart included
- Unlimited use of practice facilities
- Daily bag storage and cleaning
- Access to on-property amenities, which include: five dining outlets, indoor & outdoor pools, marina, and fitness centers
- AVIS Full-Size rental car
3 Nights/3 Rounds Package – From $687 Per Person/Night
- 3 nights’ accommodations at The Cottages & Suites or The Ridge Hotel
- 3 rounds of golf at Geneva National - Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Lee Trevino courses
- Brand new GPS golf cart included
- Unlimited use of practice facilities
- Daily bag storage and cleaning
- Access to on-property amenities, which include: five dining outlets, indoor & outdoor pools, marina, and fitness centers
- AVIS Full-Size rental car
* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.