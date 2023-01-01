SentryWorld Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at SentryWorld and 2 rounds of golf at SentryWorld Golf Course (site of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open).
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at SentryWorld
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at SentryWorld Golf Course (site of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open)
- Golf rates are “all-inclusive”, with on-course refreshment stations serving complimentary:
- Grab-and-go meals and snacks
- Handcrafted hot menu items
- Domestic and craft beers, wine, seltzers, and premixed cocktails
- Non-alcoholic beverages, including soda, sports drinks, and lemonade
- Made-to-order cocktails and specialty beverages
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.