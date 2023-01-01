FROM FROM $347 (USD) PP/NIGHT

SentryWorld Golf Course

SentryWorld Golf Course

SentryWorld Golf Course

The Inn at SentryWorld

SentryWorld Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at SentryWorld and 2 rounds of golf at SentryWorld Golf Course (site of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open).

From $347 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at SentryWorld
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at SentryWorld Golf Course (site of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open)
  • Golf rates are “all-inclusive”, with on-course refreshment stations serving complimentary:
    • Grab-and-go meals and snacks
    • Handcrafted hot menu items
    • Domestic and craft beers, wine, seltzers, and premixed cocktails
    • Non-alcoholic beverages, including soda, sports drinks, and lemonade
    • Made-to-order cocktails and specialty beverages

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

