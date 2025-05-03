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Marsden Golf Driving Range

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Marsden Golf Driving Range
A view from Marsden Golf Driving Range.
Marsden Golf Driving Range
A view from Marsden Golf Driving Range.
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Rating Index
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4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.0
  • Value
    4.0
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    4.5
  • Pace
    4.0
  • Amenities
    4.0
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AI summaries based on real golfer reviews
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Course Highlights
Friendly staff and a well-designed layout contribute to a consistently enjoyable round at this course. Good conditions, solid amenities, and reasonable value make it a reliable choice for golfers.

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
JXqPDON4HwlSrEWOA70J
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
JXqPDON4HwlSrEWOA70J
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0

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