Verona, New York

Package includes:

• Two nights at The Hotel, The Tower or The Lodge

• One round at Atunyote

• One round at Shenendoah

• One round at Kaluhyat

• Unlimited replays on the same day at Shenendoah and Kaluhyat

• $100 replays on the same day at Atunyote

• Complimentary golf at Sandstone Hollow