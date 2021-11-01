Tubac, Arizona

Indulge Yourself Golf Package- Tubac Golf Resort & Spa

Tubac Golf Resort

$279 Starting price

Valid Dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Book Now

Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”

Package includes:
● Choice of Luxury Room Accommodations
● Golf 18 holes per person booked, per nights booked
● La Cantina Breakfast per person booked, per nights booked

