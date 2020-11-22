Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale's Best Unlimited Golf Package

Valid Dates: Nov 22, 2020 - Nov 22, 2021
Getaway and play the most golf possible at the lowest price around. These condos are newly furnished located in North Scottsdale minutes from Kierland commons with outstanding dining, nightlife, centrally located around your golf. Stay 4 nights and play 3 rounds from $79/golfer per night. Courses include Desert Canyon, Dove Valley Ranch, and Golf Club of Estrella. Or play any area courses with a custom package!

