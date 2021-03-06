Southern Pines, North Carolina

Talamore Signature Package | Starting at $359 per Person, Weekday

Stay 2 nights in a spacious 2-bedroom / 2-bath Talamore Villa.

Play 3 rounds of golf:

• 2 rounds at Talamore Golf Club – Voted #1 Golf Advisor’s 2021 Golfers’ Choice Best of NC

• 1 round at The Mid South Club – Voted #16 Golf Advisor’s 2021 Golfers’ Choice Best of NC

*Package rate is based on quad occupancy and includes ALL lodging fees, green fees, cart fees, and applicable taxes. Offer is to availability. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers, and does not apply to existing bookings. Advance reservations are required.

Valid: 3/6/21 – 4/5/21

For reservations please call 800-552-6292.