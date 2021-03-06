Southern Pines, North Carolina

Talamore Signature Package

Talamore Golf Club – Voted #1 Golf Advisor’s 2021 Golfers’ Choice Best of NC

$359 Starting price

Valid Dates: Mar 06, 2021 - Apr 05, 2021
Book Now

Talamore Signature Package | Starting at $359 per Person, Weekday

Stay 2 nights in a spacious 2-bedroom / 2-bath Talamore Villa.

Play 3 rounds of golf:
• 2 rounds at Talamore Golf Club – Voted #1 Golf Advisor’s 2021 Golfers’ Choice Best of NC
• 1 round at The Mid South Club – Voted #16 Golf Advisor’s 2021 Golfers’ Choice Best of NC

*Package rate is based on quad occupancy and includes ALL lodging fees, green fees, cart fees, and applicable taxes. Offer is to availability. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers, and does not apply to existing bookings. Advance reservations are required.

Valid: 3/6/21 – 4/5/21

For reservations please call 800-552-6292.

More Offers from Golf Advisor
Mid Pines Golf Course
Travel Offers
March Into Mid Pines
From $225
Black Lake Golf Club
Travel Offers
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Black Lake Golf Club
Travel Offers
Black Lake - The Tour Golf Package
From $184
The Bluffs on Thompson Creek
Travel Offers
The Bluffs Stay & Play Packages - Winter 2020-2021
From $124
Now Reading
Talamore Signature Package
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me