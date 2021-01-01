Napa, California

Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa

Silverado Resort and Spa

$489 Starting price

Valid Dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Play Unlimited Golf on Our Championship Courses. Challenge yourself on our PGA course, home of the Safeway Open with our Unlimited Golf Package.

Golfing at Silverado is not just playing the game of golf, it's about walking in the footsteps of some of golf's greatest champions. Tee it up like Nicklaus, Casper, and Watson and bring your A-game!

- Enjoy 20% off and Unlimited Golf per person per day (Sun-Thur)
- Silverado logoed water bottle
- One sleeve of golf balls

