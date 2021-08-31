Our best reviewer photos of the month: August, 2021
When you reminisce about your summer of golf during a long, cold winter, what are you going to remember?
A few of our lucky users are going to recall some beautiful scenes ... wildflowers in bloom, a castle perched on a hillside and sunsets that light up the sky. All of these wonderful moments were captured by our users and sent to us in recent reviews.
While it's important to focus on your golf game, it's also important to look up and marvel at the scenery around you. And, when inspiration strikes, make sure you have that cellphone camera ready to capture the picture.
Our reviewers have really stepped up their games this summer, submitting photos from legendary private clubs such as Crystal Downs in Michigan, Hazeltine in Minnesota and Blue Mound in Wisconsin. Here are some of the best photos submitted with reviews in August.
Want to join in? Submit your next course review today!
Ballyhack is one of Virginia's best courses. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb', Birmingham Advisor
Check out the view at Clifton Highlands. Courtesy of user 'u000008022495'
Bamburgh Castle is in view from the golf course. Courtesy of user 'u323340537'
If you're going to play Pebble Beach Golf Links, you might as well do it in style. Courtesy of user 'janmar49'
Minor Hills is in major bloom with yellow flowers. Courtesy of user 'eric321'
Berkshire Valley is a muni built on a ridge of Green Pond Mountain. Courtesy of user 'Cberlin73'
Coal Creek Golf Resort opened in 2012 in Alberta. Courtesy of 'David1684852', Alberta Advisor
A view from the first tee at Crystal Downs, Michigan's No. 1 course. Courtesy of 'noahjurik', Michigan Advisor
Druids Glen is a lush parkland outside Dublin, Ireland. Courtesy of user 'u314160571081'
Hazeltine has hosted memorable U.S. Opens and a Ryder Cup. Courtesy of user 'GolferJake78, Iowa Advisor'
The 18th hole on the Palmer Course at La Cantera is quite memorable. Courtesy of user 'Travis5492099'
A pond guards a par 3 at Laurel View Country Club. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked', Connecticut Advisor
A beautiful sky shines down on the Mannville Riverview Golf & RV Resort in Alberta, Canada. Courtesy of 'David1684852', Alberta Advisor
Would this tee shot at Mystic Creek scare you? Courtesy of user 'chas0920'
A purple haze of flowers decorates Penn Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'DeanWilkes'
The Lynx at River Bend used to be called Port Jervis CC. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked, Connecticut Advisor'
The sun sets on Seaford Head. Courtesy of user 'clcorder81'
Pete Dye's Cardinal Course at Sedgefield CC is no pushover. Courtesy of user 'garrettnix50'
A golfer putts at sunset at Swenson Park in California. Courtesy of user 'u314161961702'
Swing away at Trump National Los Angeles. Courtesy of user 'Lelandbruce'
Blue Mound is one of Wisconsin's treasured classic courses. Courtesy of 'noahjurik', Michigan Advisor