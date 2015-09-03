Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / California Golf Resorts

Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
16901 Big Basin Highway, Boulder Creek, California 95006, US
(831) 338-2121
Visit Website
Location Map

About Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club

Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club is currently closed due to the CZU wildfire damage in 2020. It hopes to reopen in late 2021 or early 2022. The club lies hidden in the Santa Cruz Mountains surrounded by towering redwoods. The course's original nine was designed by Jack Fleming in 1961 before an additional nine holes stretched the routing into a par 67 in 1966. One- to three-bedroom villas come equipped with a full kitchen, deck/patio, outdoor BBQ and limited pool access. A clubhouse bar-restaurant is available and was spared in the fire.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1961
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club

Reviews

3.9
289 Reviews (289)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
bleong
Played On
Reviews 97
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Brent6292273
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great small course

This course is nestled in the redwoods with spectacular views. It’s challenging enough for the experience golfer and excellent for beginners as well.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
markymark69
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Walked
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
u844211750
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
u314160552462
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Snorlax1520
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Very nice fairways/greens new front desk guy

Played here many times. Not sure if they got rid of or changed up the guy at the front desk. Old guy is a total jerk and should never work the front desk. This gentleman was friendly and straightforward. So thanks for that. Whole course was in great shape, bridge was fixed and all holes were open. Glad to see the course busy. We will be back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
devyes1
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice course

A fun and challenging course. Friendly people and great scenery and weather. Highly recommend it!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Rayyaoyang
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Decent and interesting

It's a short course with average course condition. With lots of big trees, it makes me feel great fun to play in summer time.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/30/2020

We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club. We hope to see you again in the future.

Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
cleancut658
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The course was in great condition

Had an awesome round of golf. Course layout was superb. Will most definitely play again soon.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
u314159450971
Played On
Reviews 2
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Pretty course

The course would be a very nice practice course if there was any green grass on it. Half of it was dead and the other half was weeds or dirt.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/30/2020

Hi, we appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for your feedback! Please be assured that we are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club. We hope you'll give us another try in the future.

Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Badz240z
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Challenging in its own way

Short course that looks easy on the score card, however the thin fairways and branches make it extremely challenging if you struggle hitting straight or hit too high! Value is second to none!

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Johnho85
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/28/2020

Hello, we appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!

Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Badz240z
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
heidbill
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
u4324914
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
kpadia
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 08/21/2020

Hello, thank you for taking the time to leave us a review. We are sorry to see that your overall experience was anything short of 5 stars, but we hope you'll give us another try in the near future.

Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Badz240z
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Badz240z
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
genejamieson
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
u000004330630
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

meloyelo

the cart paths need repave and pot hole repair
the greens need to be cut and rolled

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/07/2020

Hi, thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. Please know the current conditions are by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We will continue to work towards a 5-star experience and we hope to see you back!

1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me