Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
About Boulder Creek Golf & Country ClubBoulder Creek Golf & Country Club is currently closed due to the CZU wildfire damage in 2020. It hopes to reopen in late 2021 or early 2022. The club lies hidden in the Santa Cruz Mountains surrounded by towering redwoods. The course's original nine was designed by Jack Fleming in 1961 before an additional nine holes stretched the routing into a par 67 in 1966. One- to three-bedroom villas come equipped with a full kitchen, deck/patio, outdoor BBQ and limited pool access. A clubhouse bar-restaurant is available and was spared in the fire.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
-
Boulder Creek, CaliforniaResort3.9039529412289
Images from Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Great small course
This course is nestled in the redwoods with spectacular views. It’s challenging enough for the experience golfer and excellent for beginners as well.
Very nice fairways/greens new front desk guy
Played here many times. Not sure if they got rid of or changed up the guy at the front desk. Old guy is a total jerk and should never work the front desk. This gentleman was friendly and straightforward. So thanks for that. Whole course was in great shape, bridge was fixed and all holes were open. Glad to see the course busy. We will be back.
Nice course
A fun and challenging course. Friendly people and great scenery and weather. Highly recommend it!
Decent and interesting
It's a short course with average course condition. With lots of big trees, it makes me feel great fun to play in summer time.
The course was in great condition
Had an awesome round of golf. Course layout was superb. Will most definitely play again soon.
Pretty course
The course would be a very nice practice course if there was any green grass on it. Half of it was dead and the other half was weeds or dirt.
Hi, we appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for your feedback! Please be assured that we are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club. We hope you'll give us another try in the future.
Challenging in its own way
Short course that looks easy on the score card, however the thin fairways and branches make it extremely challenging if you struggle hitting straight or hit too high! Value is second to none!
Hello, we appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!
Hello, thank you for taking the time to leave us a review. We are sorry to see that your overall experience was anything short of 5 stars, but we hope you'll give us another try in the near future.
meloyelo
the cart paths need repave and pot hole repair
the greens need to be cut and rolled
Hi, thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. Please know the current conditions are by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We will continue to work towards a 5-star experience and we hope to see you back!
We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club. We hope to see you again in the future.