About Meadowood Napa Valley Meadowood is currently closed and being rebuilt following fire damage. When open, the posh property delivers a five-star wine country experience like few resorts can. This exclusive retreat pampers guests with fine dining, local wines, a new spa and a relaxed vibe perfect for couples, families or those looking to unwind. The nine-hole course is walking only, a perfect way to enjoy the game in natural surroundings. The three Michelin-starred Restaurant at Meadowood has been run by chef Christopher Kostow for more than decade. Croquet, hiking, biking, wine tasting, swimming and playing tennis (7 courts) are just a few ways to spend the day.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 250 Year Opened 1979 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual Room Types Room Short Course Yes Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? Yes

