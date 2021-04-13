Westin Hapula Beach Resort (Hawaii Island)
About Westin Hapula Beach Resort (Hawaii Island)The Westin Hapula Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii (Big) Island is a sister property of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The resort features 249 guest rooms and suites and its own spa and fitness center. It also has its own 18-hole golf course, Hapuna Golf Course, opened in 1992 and was designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Amenities of the property include a white-sand beach, family pool and adults-only pool.
-
Photo submitted by Ornstein on 04/13/2021
-
Photo submitted by u00000950153 on 03/16/2021
-
Great views from almost every hole! Photo submitted by jlatousek on 02/21/2021
-
Snow on Mauna Kea Photo submitted by ajamir on 02/09/2021
-
Generous Fairways Photo submitted by ajamir on 02/09/2021
-
Beautiful views of ocean. Photo submitted by ajamir on 02/09/2021
-
Photo submitted by u314161181557 on 02/05/2021
-
Photo submitted by u314161181557 on 02/05/2021
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/29/2020
-
Debbi I& Me Photo submitted by Nellie36 on 02/01/2015
-
The 12th hole at Hapuna Golf Course stares off into the Pacific Ocean from an elevated tee. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 01/28/2014
-
View from the 3rd tee Photo submitted by jrosedds on 01/21/2014
-
#7 green, from the 8th tee Photo submitted by jrosedds on 01/21/2014
-
#12, one of the nicest holes, I think. Photo submitted by jrosedds on 01/21/2014
-
#17 as we were running outta daylight Photo submitted by jrosedds on 01/21/2014
-
Hapuna, Big Island, Hawaii Photo submitted by TonyReboton on 09/10/2013
-
Beautiful Views! Photo submitted by golfsilverock on 01/17/2013
-
Aloha, now feed me! Photo submitted by golfsilverock on 01/17/2013
It can be challenging
Course can be narrow without some course knowledge but great views and there's a beer cart!
Hapuna golf club
Most beautiful courses I have played, Fantastic ocean views on every hole.
Sanded greens
Greens were sanded the day before we played. Didn’t know it when we showed up at about 10am. Turns out the sent a email a 8am offering to help me cancel the reservation. Didn’t notice it until that evening.
Can’t imagine how fast the geens would have been without the sand. Additional benefit is we almost had the course to ourselves. Had a food time. Views were great.
Awful Greens
Should have notified us the greens were. Aerated and over sanded on 6/2/21
Excellent!
Great course with awesome panoramic views! Greens were excellent and best of our trip (played 4 different courses)! Highly recommend
Excellent greens
One of the best course conditions I’ve ever played. Fairways and greens were perfect. Course is a little tricky due to blind shots but it was still great
Hupuna golf
Good resort course. In good shape. Greens excellent.
Poor condition
Greens were good everything else poor.
Golf carts poor no gps and sprinklers or other yardage markers poor
My fault I suppose, since part of Mauna Kea resort I expected similar conditions, carts and amenities as Mauna Kea.
Great layout!!
Fairways, greens and vistas are amazing!! Very fortunate to play this Hawaiian gem!!
Wonderful vistas!!
All aspects of this course all amazing!! An extreme pleasure to have the opportunity to play this golf course !!
Hapuna Delivers
Great track! The course offers challenge to all levels of golfers. The greens were in very good shape and were fast in comparison to its neighboring course which are very slow. The course was in good shape and I would happy to play there again many times.