Westin Hapula Beach Resort (Hawaii Island)

The Westin Hapula Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii (Big) Island is a sister property of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The resort features 249 guest rooms and suites and its own spa and fitness center. It also has its own 18-hole golf course, Hapuna Golf Course, opened in 1992 and was designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Amenities of the property include a white-sand beach, family pool and adults-only pool.

Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Joew813
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

It can be challenging

Course can be narrow without some course knowledge but great views and there's a beer cart!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000006665729
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Hapuna golf club

Most beautiful courses I have played, Fantastic ocean views on every hole.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
hgmelin
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Sanded greens

Greens were sanded the day before we played. Didn't know it when we showed up at about 10am. Turns out the sent a email a 8am offering to help me cancel the reservation. Didn't notice it until that evening.

Can't imagine how fast the geens would have been without the sand. Additional benefit is we almost had the course to ourselves. Had a food time. Views were great.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
CliffordLarson
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Awful Greens

Should have notified us the greens were. Aerated and over sanded on 6/2/21

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
UCM62
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Excellent!

Great course with awesome panoramic views! Greens were excellent and best of our trip (played 4 different courses)! Highly recommend

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u5824814
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent greens

One of the best course conditions I've ever played. Fairways and greens were perfect. Course is a little tricky due to blind shots but it was still great

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314159294377
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Hupuna golf

Good resort course. In good shape. Greens excellent.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
alwalburg
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
hwinning
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Doug7607386
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u599711786
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160171502
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
rellis9681
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u1340838758
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
greglloyd
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u378853937
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Poor condition

Greens were good everything else poor.
Golf carts poor no gps and sprinklers or other yardage markers poor
My fault I suppose, since part of Mauna Kea resort I expected similar conditions, carts and amenities as Mauna Kea.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Ornstein
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great layout!!

Fairways, greens and vistas are amazing!! Very fortunate to play this Hawaiian gem!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Ornstein
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Wonderful vistas!!

All aspects of this course all amazing!! An extreme pleasure to have the opportunity to play this golf course !!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161396470
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Hapuna Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161296858
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Hapuna Delivers

Great track! The course offers challenge to all levels of golfers. The greens were in very good shape and were fast in comparison to its neighboring course which are very slow. The course was in good shape and I would happy to play there again many times.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
