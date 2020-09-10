The Cottages at LochenHeath
About The Cottages at LochenHeathLochenHeath used to allow limited public access, especially for guests of the new Cottages at LochenHeath, but went completely private during the pandemic golf boom of 2020-21. These units are steps from the clubhouse, offering room for up to eight guests. Each cottage includes four en-suites with a flat-screen TV, living area with fireplace, designer kitchen and guest bathroom. Screened-in decks are available to enjoy relaxing mornings and evening sunsets. The Restaurant at LochenHeath and the Steve Smyers course, highlighted by a drivable par 4 along Grand Traverse Bay, are first-class amenities.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at The Cottages at LochenHeath
Images from The Cottages at LochenHeath
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
12/11 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 10/09/2020
-
9 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 10/09/2020
-
4 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 10/09/2020
-
3 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 10/09/2020
-
7 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 10/09/2020
-
18 Photo submitted by noahjurik on 10/09/2020
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
-
Photo submitted by AHigherHandicap on 07/25/2019
Difficult and Fun
Lochenheath is a lot of fun. There are way more undulations and elevation changes than I could have imagined. The greens are incredibly difficult. I'd recommend spending a while on the practice putting green (their practice facility is great). The routing feels somewhat disjointed in a few spots but other than that I have no complaints about this unique course. Play it if you get the chance!
The most beautiful course I have ever played
This course needs no introduction. It's absolutely perfect in every way. Difficult course to play for someone like me but a lot of fun. Couple of drawbacks were no food or anything at the turn and nothing on the cart. Just kinda leave you out there once you start. No real bathrooms out on the course just out houses. Should be out there for the money we are paying. Other than that, what an experience!!
One of the Traverse City area's best courses!
Lochenheath is a gem. Great golf, great food, great experience.
Steve Smyers design has fun on every hole, conditions are always superb, and the staff has always been gracious and accommodating.
Make a trip before it goes private!
Northern Michigan Must-Play
Lochenheath is a fantastic 18 hole private golf club just on the outskirts of Traverse City. Members or guests can expect to find friendly staff and top notch food before they even step on the practice tee.
As for the course itself, it is a challenging Steve Smyers design that will test all facets of a players game. I found myself with a different iron/wedge into many of the greens, which speaks to the overall variety of the course. The collection of par 3s on the course are truly some of the best one-shotters in the entire state. The design navigates the rolling terrain of the property very well and makes for some fun, interesting golf.
Best Golf Course in the World
I've traveled all over the world visiting and playing courses, including 3 continents. This is the best course I've ever played. first class in literally every category. aesthetic, views of the bay, conditions, layout, topography, staff, you name it; Lochenheath is a 10/10. Yes, the Bear is across the street. If you're in the area, make this one a priority.
Well done Lochenheath!
Played here on vacation to Traverse City. I have played plenty of "private clubs" that allow some outside play, many of them treat public players like they are a nuisance. Not here! Every staff member we encountered went out of their way to welcome you to the club and provided outstanding service! From the guys unloading/loading the clubs in the car, to the pro shop staff, the starter, and the cart girl. Top notch!
As far as the course itself. Stunning views and equally great golf! It certainly isn't an easy course but if you can manage to find fairways it is very playable. If you stray it can get tough quick. Tough but fair. The greens are excellent, quick and pure. Put the ball in the right spot on the greens and you can make putts, but put it in the wrong spot and you'll be grinding to get out without the dreaded 3 jack. Great variety and use of the land and the natural elevation changes, which leads to many uneven lies. Didn't find myself playing a stock shot very often.
Overall it was a great day of golf and I would recommend to anyone visiting the area to check them out!
Play somewhere else
Tricked up greens and a price that is twice as high as any other course in the Traverse City area make this course a MUST MISS. The most unfair green complexes in all of golf. Pirate's Cove putt-putt is a better test of golf than this overpriced track. I would rather lose a dozen golf balls playing The Bear at Grand Traverse resort than give these people my money again.
Great pure golf
This course will get your attention from a difficulty
and beauty standpoint. This is a serious test of golf and greens are speedy. Nice mix of links and woods style holes, but mostly links feel. Great finishing holes are in the woods. A must play in my view. When we play here we always grab a few beers afterwards on deck but they disappointed us this year with poor service but everybody has bad days I guess and will not keep us away. Super nice cart girl as well. Cool experience overall.
Great course in outstanding condition
This is an interesting layout with greens that will give you your money's worth. Beautiful views and wonderful condition. One of the best courses in northern Michigan.
Wow, what an experience
It had been three years since I played LochenHeath. It was one of thebest experiences I have had on agolf course. The course conditions are exceptional and the staff was so warm and helpful. When finished make sure and have dinner or lunch and enjoy the view overlooking the bay.
Northern Michigan's Hidden Gem
This is in my top 10 for the state. It is truly a hidden gem located on the Grand Traverse Bay. With breathtaking views and a wonderfully designed track, this is a MUST PLAY if you're in the Traverse City area. I hope you enjoy this course as much as I did
You're obviously not a golfer. J, nothing in this world would agree with your sentiment about this place. Rating this course a "must miss" is laughable. If you knew anything about golf, you'd recognize that Lochenheath is first class in any and every category. Enjoy your home goat range that you probably gave 5 astoundingly misguided stars.