The Cottages at LochenHeath

Played here on vacation to Traverse City. I have played plenty of "private clubs" that allow some outside play, many of them treat public players like they are a nuisance. Not here! Every staff member we encountered went out of their way to welcome you to the club and provided outstanding service! From the guys unloading/loading the clubs in the car, to the pro shop staff, the starter, and the cart girl. Top notch!

As far as the course itself. Stunning views and equally great golf! It certainly isn't an easy course but if you can manage to find fairways it is very playable. If you stray it can get tough quick. Tough but fair. The greens are excellent, quick and pure. Put the ball in the right spot on the greens and you can make putts, but put it in the wrong spot and you'll be grinding to get out without the dreaded 3 jack. Great variety and use of the land and the natural elevation changes, which leads to many uneven lies. Didn't find myself playing a stock shot very often.

Overall it was a great day of golf and I would recommend to anyone visiting the area to check them out!