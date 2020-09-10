Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Michigan Golf Resorts

The Cottages at LochenHeath

7951 Turnberry Circle, Williamsburg, Michigan 49690, US
(231) 938-9800
About The Cottages at LochenHeath

LochenHeath used to allow limited public access, especially for guests of the new Cottages at LochenHeath, but went completely private during the pandemic golf boom of 2020-21. These units are steps from the clubhouse, offering room for up to eight guests. Each cottage includes four en-suites with a flat-screen TV, living area with fireplace, designer kitchen and guest bathroom. Screened-in decks are available to enjoy relaxing mornings and evening sunsets. The Restaurant at LochenHeath and the Steve Smyers course, highlighted by a drivable par 4 along Grand Traverse Bay, are first-class amenities.

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres300
Year Opened2001
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsCasual
Practice FacilityYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Golf courses at The Cottages at LochenHeath

4.3
11 Reviews (11)

The Club at LochenHeath
plumlord
noahjurik
Played On
Reviews 93
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Michigan Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Difficult and Fun

Lochenheath is a lot of fun. There are way more undulations and elevation changes than I could have imagined. The greens are incredibly difficult. I'd recommend spending a while on the practice putting green (their practice facility is great). The routing feels somewhat disjointed in a few spots but other than that I have no complaints about this unique course. Play it if you get the chance!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
daved340
Played On
Reviews 40
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

The most beautiful course I have ever played

This course needs no introduction. It's absolutely perfect in every way. Difficult course to play for someone like me but a lot of fun. Couple of drawbacks were no food or anything at the turn and nothing on the cart. Just kinda leave you out there once you start. No real bathrooms out on the course just out houses. Should be out there for the money we are paying. Other than that, what an experience!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
AHigherHandicap
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

One of the Traverse City area's best courses!

Lochenheath is a gem. Great golf, great food, great experience.

Steve Smyers design has fun on every hole, conditions are always superb, and the staff has always been gracious and accommodating.

Make a trip before it goes private!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Club at LochenHeath
61b551c6-9476-5b37-8372-cccab6163252
smith851
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Northern Michigan Must-Play

Lochenheath is a fantastic 18 hole private golf club just on the outskirts of Traverse City. Members or guests can expect to find friendly staff and top notch food before they even step on the practice tee.

As for the course itself, it is a challenging Steve Smyers design that will test all facets of a players game. I found myself with a different iron/wedge into many of the greens, which speaks to the overall variety of the course. The collection of par 3s on the course are truly some of the best one-shotters in the entire state. The design navigates the rolling terrain of the property very well and makes for some fun, interesting golf.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
mcnultyn1
Played On
Reviews 38
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Best Golf Course in the World

I've traveled all over the world visiting and playing courses, including 3 continents. This is the best course I've ever played. first class in literally every category. aesthetic, views of the bay, conditions, layout, topography, staff, you name it; Lochenheath is a 10/10. Yes, the Bear is across the street. If you're in the area, make this one a priority.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
Peter6946204
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Well done Lochenheath!

Played here on vacation to Traverse City. I have played plenty of "private clubs" that allow some outside play, many of them treat public players like they are a nuisance. Not here! Every staff member we encountered went out of their way to welcome you to the club and provided outstanding service! From the guys unloading/loading the clubs in the car, to the pro shop staff, the starter, and the cart girl. Top notch!
As far as the course itself. Stunning views and equally great golf! It certainly isn't an easy course but if you can manage to find fairways it is very playable. If you stray it can get tough quick. Tough but fair. The greens are excellent, quick and pure. Put the ball in the right spot on the greens and you can make putts, but put it in the wrong spot and you'll be grinding to get out without the dreaded 3 jack. Great variety and use of the land and the natural elevation changes, which leads to many uneven lies. Didn't find myself playing a stock shot very often.
Overall it was a great day of golf and I would recommend to anyone visiting the area to check them out!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
JBic
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played

Play somewhere else

Tricked up greens and a price that is twice as high as any other course in the Traverse City area make this course a MUST MISS. The most unfair green complexes in all of golf. Pirate's Cove putt-putt is a better test of golf than this overpriced track. I would rather lose a dozen golf balls playing The Bear at Grand Traverse resort than give these people my money again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/14/2018

You're obviously not a golfer. J, nothing in this world would agree with your sentiment about this place. Rating this course a "must miss" is laughable. If you knew anything about golf, you'd recognize that Lochenheath is first class in any and every category. Enjoy your home goat range that you probably gave 5 astoundingly misguided stars.

The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
I500
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great pure golf

This course will get your attention from a difficulty
and beauty standpoint. This is a serious test of golf and greens are speedy. Nice mix of links and woods style holes, but mostly links feel. Great finishing holes are in the woods. A must play in my view. When we play here we always grab a few beers afterwards on deck but they disappointed us this year with poor service but everybody has bad days I guess and will not keep us away. Super nice cart girl as well. Cool experience overall.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
neal7605598
Played On
Reviews 10
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great course in outstanding condition

This is an interesting layout with greens that will give you your money's worth. Beautiful views and wonderful condition. One of the best courses in northern Michigan.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
JKGV1
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Average weather
Used cart

Wow, what an experience

It had been three years since I played LochenHeath. It was one of thebest experiences I have had on agolf course. The course conditions are exceptional and the staff was so warm and helpful. When finished make sure and have dinner or lunch and enjoy the view overlooking the bay.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Club at LochenHeath
Default User Avatar
Dylan2614308
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Average weather
Used cart

Northern Michigan's Hidden Gem

This is in my top 10 for the state. It is truly a hidden gem located on the Grand Traverse Bay. With breathtaking views and a wonderfully designed track, this is a MUST PLAY if you're in the Traverse City area. I hope you enjoy this course as much as I did

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
