Mississippi Golf Resorts

Mississippi is a sleeper destination when it comes to golf. It features two of the south's best 36-hole golf resorts - Pearl River Casino and the Golf Club of Mississippi, home to Old Waverly and Mossy Oak - and an overlooked destination: The Gulf Coast, where golf, gaming and the beach play off one another to attract visitors. Five large casino hotels along the coast - Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Island View Casino Resort, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Palace Resort Casino and Harrah’s Gulf Coast - all offer their own golf courses, including the celebrated Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio design only available to Beau Rivage Resort guests. Along the state's northern border with Tennessee, Tunica counters with the Hollywood Casino Tunica, which sells packages to River Bend Links and Tunica National Golf & Tennis.

