The Golf Club of Mississippi (Old Waverly and Mossy Oak)
About The Golf Club of Mississippi (Old Waverly and Mossy Oak)The Golf Club of Mississippi consists of two opposite, but similarly spectacular, golf courses across the street from one another in West Point, Mississippi - Old Waverly and Mossy Oak. Old Waverly is a celebrated private club where Julie Inkster won the 1999 U.S. Women's Open. It is only accessible with a stay-and-play at its onsite cottages, condos and villas or the new cottages at Mossy Oak, a modern Gil Hanse design (2016) that is open to the public. Old Waverly provides a swimming pool complex, Rubico tennis courts, fitness center, walking trail and premier fishing. Its dining experiences are varied and unique, from lunch in the men's locker room to dinner at Cameron's in the manor house.
Golf courses at The Golf Club of Mississippi (Old Waverly and Mossy Oak)
Wonderful course; open fairways; fast and sloping greens.
Mossy Oak gets a lot of accolades. It is a very nice course. When I played in November 2020 it had wonderful conditions throughout. The greens were very fast. Add in the slopes on the greens and they were certainly a challenge. Most had at least two tiers.
As a first time player my impression was a wide-open course. Very few trees, a couple of lakes, but nothing much looked like it would pose a challenge. I also noticed the lack off rough. Many Southern courses have deep bermuda rough-even in the fall/winter season. You generally have the fairway, and then a first cut. But the challenge comes after that, where tall native grass will make your play both unplayable and unfindable, See the photos for a sample. The course reminded me a lot of Cuscowilla, a Crenshaw/Coore design near Lake Oconee/Reynolds in Georgia. It also had the same wide open feel of Sweetens Cove, a much celebrated 9-hole course in Tennessee.
The course is fairly flat with some rolling hills but no dramatic elevation changes. It seems that the course boundaries constrained some holes that needed to be "tucked in" to make an 18 hole layout. Take the very short par 4, 3rd hole and the par 3, 9th hole as examples. With 5 sets of tees you get a choice of yardage challenge but the scoring difficulty is on and near the greens.
Another interesting feature is the placement of the tee boxes close to the previous green. Some would call that "old school" but I found it a nice touch.
All in all a wonderful course. The course offers caddies for walking and fore-caddies for riders (available if you arrange ahead of time). Next time, I might take them up on that as I had a hard time finding my way around on a few holes.
Demanding, yet fair
Old Waverly has been on my “to-do list” for a while now.
Upon arrival, it is easy to see why this Golf Digest Top 100 American Public access golf course has garnered its reputation: stately gated entrance, unique lavish clubhouse, and a quality practice area. If true, rumors that the club is enduring some hard times is not evident at first blush.
I was eager to see how OW stacked up to some of the courses I’ve heard it compared to, notably Shoal Creek.
The opening hole is a good way to ease into the round, with a shortish par 4. But for me, the round really didn’t begin until the sixth hole, which easily became my favorite hole on the property. Here’s why: there are an abundance of long, straight, narrow holes at OW and I found the sixth to be anything but that. A variety of club choices off the tee still leaves a short iron in a player’s hand. The approach shot is made memorable by a carry over a small pond, dotted with bright flora to a narrow green buttressed by a stone wall. I would never tire of playing this hole. The seventh follows, and in my opinion is the best par 3 on the course. Eight is a brute of a par 4, especially into the wind. The outward nine concludes with a rather straightforward, bunker-laden par 5.
The par-5 10th was my second favorite hole. You tee off up a hill with the green nowhere in sight some 90 degrees left of the landing area. The second shot offers a chance to get home in two with equal parts nerve and skill. I thought it was a well-designed hole. The eleventh follows, using sort of a reverse-cape design along the lake. The 14th hole stood out as well, as it made you think of how to fit whatever club you pulled into a landing area framed by creeks in front of and behind a small patch of fairway, a thicket of trees on the left and a fairway bunker guarding the right.
This was a recurring theme on the course: strategy and accuracy off the tee to find the proper landing area and angles into the rather large greens that rely more on slope than contour.
I liked that the course played into and out of hardwoods, then emerged into wide open spaces with the holes that play around the lake.
But is it rightly ranked among Golf Digest’s best 100 public access courses? These rankings are highly subjective from one player to another. I would be hesitant to firmly place it there, but will reserve that notion until playing it again when the fairways aren’t water-logged from torrential rains the area has endured over the last few months and in calmer conditions than the 25 mph winds that made holes 17 and 18 real challenges playing dead into it.
Also keeping me on the fence is my sense that to be among the best 100 public-access courses in the U.S., every hole must be strong and holes shouldn’t be too similar. In this regard, the collection of par 3s were a little mundane in my opinion. I liked seven and 17 is a nice hole. The third and 12th holes, however, were very vanilla. The par-5 second was pretty bland as well. The bunkers were a bit below par, but I cannot say if that was again, due to all the rain, or neglect. But a top 100 course gets the little things right.
I would describe OW as a good tournament golf course - demanding, yet fair - and can see why the USGA has chosen it for several of its women’s championships.
Old Waverly Golf Club – Nature’s Golf, Plain and Simple
Old Waverly is a very special country club. It’s steeped in Southern charm, after all, a Southern gentleman like founder George Bryan has a particular knack for making guests happy. Bryan is also the co-founder of the new Mossy Oak Golf Club, located across the street from Old Waverly in West Point, MS.
Since 1988, Old Waverly has been serving up a daily dose of Southern hospitality every day to members and guests of the Old Waverly Golf Club. Old Waverly was developed on the site of the historic Waverly Mansion and is regarded by many as one of the truly unique private clubs in all of the US. The club was the vision of the George and Marcia Bryan Family, who wanted to create a world-class golf and hospitality destination in the heart of the Mississippi Black Prairie.
Old Waverly is known for many things: its gracious service, five-star comfort food, home-smoked barbecue and sweet mint tea. But to golfers and members, it’s best known for its championship golf course. Over the years, many top golf publications have agreed and enshrined Old Waverly on their "Best of" lists:
Golfweek - #1 Residential Golf Course in MS
Golf Digest - #1 Golf Course in MS
Golf Digest's Top-100
Golfweek's Top-100
Additionally, Old Waverly hosted the 1999 U.S. Women's Open Championship and was selected to host the 2019 US Women's Amateur.
The golf course was designed by Jerry Pate and the late Bob Cupp and is set against the backdrop of hardwood trees, stately homes and four lakes. Old Waverly plays over 7,000 yards and delivers a golf experience like no other. The course is highlighted by holes that place a premium on accuracy and shot making as well as a host of risk/reward shots, all while navigating through some of the most scenic views the Mississippi Black Prairie has to offer. You’ll find many deep and well defined pot bunkers in the landing areas off the tee as well as greenside. Rightfully Old Waverly has emerged as the premier golf destination in the South.
Most Memorable Hole: Number 6, Par 4, 331 Yards. A sneaky little dogleg right par 4 that requires a short carry over a waste area off the tee to a defined landing area. From there, you’ll have a short pitch shot over a small pond to a wide, shallow green with a nasty little pot bunker in front of the green.
Favorite Par 3: Number 17, 170 Yards. Although the distance of this hole may not intimidate you, the water left certainly will. The pot bunker in front of the middle of the green forces you to carry the ball onto the green off the tee and a ridge through the middle of the green can make for some interesting birdie putts.
Favorite Par 4: Number 18, 385 yards. A dogleg left with water all down the left side. Your best bet off the tee is to aim at one of the fairway bunkers on the right side. Find the fairway successfully and you’ll have the best angle into an angled green protected by 8 bunkers.
Favorite Par 5: Number 9, 485 Yards. Bunkers dot the landing area of this front nine finishing hole, both in the landing area and in the rough. And not only on your tee shot, but on the layup shot as well. In all, there are no less than 13 bunkers on this hole. Selecting clubs that keep the bunkers out of play may be your best bet to leave yourself a manageable chip onto the green. The way the bunkers are set up, you’ll most likely have to carry the ball onto the putting surface which slopes back to front. Par is a good score here.
Old Waverly offers several choices of luxurious accommodations including villas, condos and single-family homes. Nine four-bedroom cottages sit on Lake Waverly provide the bulk of overnight stays. Each cottage has four separately keyed bedrooms and baths surrounding a spacious shared common living area equipped with a wet bar area, coffee station and big screen HDTV. Guests have complete access to the club and its amenities. Need something bigger? For families and large groups Old Waverly offers spacious, 2, 3- and 4-bedroom villas and condominiums that are located within close proximity of the clubhouse. Most of Old Waverly’s villas and all of the condominiums offer lovely views of the course’s pristine fairways as well as Lake Waverly.
When it comes to dining, Old Waverly has a number of options to choose from. Murphy's is located on the lower level of the Clubhouse and is a great place to eat a casual lunch, watch the big game, play darts or just relax with friends. They also offer a limited breakfast buffet from 7:00am until 10:00am most days. Cameron's is the perfect place to relax and celebrate the end of the day or the beginning of the evening, depending on how you look at it. Cameron’s is reminiscent of a Scottish landowner's library with its rich warmth complemented by a wide selection of fine cigars and wines as well as your favorite libations.
In the event your tastes are a little more discerning and you desire something a little more elegant, The Magnolia Room welcomes diners with a panoramic vista of Lake Waverly and the golf course. Jackets are required for all gentlemen, as are reservations.
The English Garden at Old Waverly provides the perfect setting for afternoon tea, an outdoor cocktail party or a hearty barbecue feast. The highlight of the garden is the original smokehouse, where superb meats are prepared for even the most discriminating of tastes.
One look at Old Waverly Mansion and you’ll quickly realize that finding a more ideal venue to host the wedding of your dreams would be an arduous task. Whether you’re planning a low-key Mississippi-style event or a classic affair with more refined elegance, the team at Old Waverly has the experience to make your dreams a reality. The property features a number of ceremony locations with unsurpassed views and can accommodate either a few special friends or hundreds of guests.
The members at Old Waverly Golf Club are a diverse group and hail from towns throughout Mississippi, neighboring southern states and from various cities across the country. Some even reside full time in West Point, MS. To meet the needs of such a diverse group of members, Old Waverly has developed a comprehensive choice of membership categories designed for individuals and families of all ages and locations including:
Resident Memberships
Junior Memberships
Non-Resident Memberships
Social Memberships
Corporate Memberships
Military Memberships
Ask anyone who’s been to Old Waverly what they feel makes this a special place and you’ll hear a variety of responses. Some will tell you it’s the golf course, others will say the food and drink. Or it could be the accommodations and the clubhouse. Many will tell you it’s a combination of the above. But ask George Bryan and he has a different perspective; he’ll tell you it’s the people. Most are local Mississippians who need little instruction of how to take good care of members and the guests. Old Waverly also hires a number of students from Mississippi State University's PGA Golf Management program. Can you think of a better place to learn the golf industry?
There are two ways to play golf at Old Waverly: become a member or play it as part of a Nature’s Golf package. When packaged together with Mossy Oak across the street, you’ve got a one-two combination that can’t be beat.
Mossy Oak Golf Club– Golf the Way Mother Nature Intended It
Nature's Golf - A truly memorable, world-class experience designed to bring golfers closer to nature.
The Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point, MS is the result of a golf course working in harmony with its natural surroundings. Not only is this incredible layout a work that is quite beholding to the eyes, it’s a delight to all of those who accept the challenge to play it. Mossy Oak sits on what once was an old dairy farm for about 100 years; complete with two cow ponds and a number of hills, which explains the elevation changes. Those two cow ponds are now stocked with Tiger bass; something else to do if the golf thing isn’t working out for you!
Mossy Oak Golf Club sits across the street from its sister course, Old Waverly, one of the classiest clubs in the South you can play. Old Waverly is a private club but allows outside play for Lodge Guests. Accommodations at the clubs create what is arguably the best golf experience in Mississippi.
Located on the Mossy Oak property is the official practice facility of the Mississippi State University men’s and women’s golf teams. The facility is separate from Mossy Oak Golf Club and includes five target greens on the range, short-game training areas with bunkers and a 16,000 square foot putting green cut in the shape of the State of Mississippi. Inside the 6,400-square foot MSU team clubhouse, you’ll find men’s and women’s locker rooms, players’ lounges, coaches’ offices, an indoor putting center complete with a SAM PuttLab training system, as well as exercise and conference rooms. There’s also 2,400-square feet of indoor hitting bays equipped with two Trackman swing and ball flight analysis systems.
The Bryan family partnered with Toxey Haas, founder and CEO of the outdoor lifestyle brand Mossy Oak to create the golf club. To design the course, the two hired Gil Hanse, the world's leading minimalist golf course architect and mastermind behind the 2016 Olympic Course in Rio de Janeiro.
In true minimalist fashion, Hanse didn’t move much dirt in creating Mossy Oak; the truth is, he didn’t need to. In fact the majority of the dirt that was moved was done so to create a 7.5-acre irrigation lake. All of the bunkers you encounter as you make your way around the layout use sand that was taken from local riverbeds. One look at the bunker that fronts the 4th green, and you’ll realize that filling these bunkers took a lot of work!
Hanse has done a phenomenal job of creating a world-class golf experience at Mossy Oak. He has created a course that showcases the local Mississippi Black Prairie surroundings and follows the natural contours of the rolling terrain, all the while preserving the local habitat. A lot of the water used in irrigating Mossy Oak is reclaimed through gravity. Native areas are outside the scope of maintenance and are not irrigated and the fertilizers used are all organic, slow-release. The club is committed to not overwatering.
Depending on your game, Mossy Oak can play anywhere between 7,212 and 5,530 yards; ladies will have an enjoyable round from the Red Tees at 5,089 yards. Choose the yardage that best fists you game, and you’re sure to enjoy yourself.
Memorable Holes
Hanse’s bunkers take center stage on the par 3, 4th hole. From the Blue Tees the hole plays 173 yards; slightly longer when you factor in the fact that it’s uphill. The green is large and features a lot of slope and undulation. The front left bunker sits about 8 ft. below the putting surface making up and down that much tougher. As you look around from the 4th tee box, you get a great panoramic few of the course.
Many players will find favor with the par 4, 10th hole. Although the scorecards states 282 yards from the Blue Tees, it plays closer to 250 yards, making it a true risk/reward opportunity for many golfers. Carry the trees on the right if you want to have a chance of making the green off the tee. You’ll find after playing the hole a few times that the necessary line off the tee is a lot further left than you think. And don’t be fooled by the false front on the green. Better yet, hit something less than driver off the tee, leave a makeable chip shot and walk away with birdie.
Water is a lot more prevalent on the back nine and comes into play on no less than five holes. Two water holes immediately come to mind; the monster par 3, 11th and the demanding 18th.
From the Blue tees, Number 11 plays 224 yards, most of which is carry over a lake. However there is a bailout area short and left. There’s a lot of undulation in the green, and the three bunkers left of the green see a lot of play. Walk away with a par (or better) and consider it a success.
Of the two lakes on Number 18, the first one really shouldn’t come into play; it’s less than a 150-yard carry from the Blue Tees. If possible, play down the right side of the fairway to have the best look into the green. Should you leave yourself a shot at the green, you’ll have about 160 yards to a long, angled green protected on the left by a lake and a bunker. The putting surface slopes back to front, so leave yourself below the hole if possible.
Last Word:
Mossy Oak is a course you will never get tired of playing. The Mossy Oak experience is best done walking the course with a caddie; forecaddies are required if you choose to take a cart. Trust me, caddies are well worth the investment at Mossy Oak.
Although many of the tee shots at Mossy Oak are played to wide open fairways, don’t let this lull you into a false sense of security. You still need to be in the proper position in the fairway in order to hit and hold the green. You’ll face a number of blind shots both off the tee and on your approach and several false fronted greens can leave you scratching your head. But what sets Mossy Oak apart from other Mississippi golf courses are the green complexes. The majority of greens are elevated; several require knowledge of where to hit it on the green in order to not have it roll off and past you. All greens putt true and fast with subtle undulations.
Mossy Oak is not exactly a course that you are going to stumble across by accident. The best way to attract golfers to a destination that is off the beaten path is to offer the best golf opportunities money can buy. Old Waverly and Mossy Oak do just that, and although the golf courses are completely opposite in style and feel, they complement each other to no end. This could very well be the answer to putting West Point, MS on the map as a golf destination.
Lodging is now available on property at Mossy Oak. These brand new, luxurious cottages are located on the tenth fairway and offer spectacular panoramic views of the golf course. Each cottage has a spacious common area with a giant flat screen TV, mini fridge, microwave, wet bar area, coffee station and complimentary wireless Internet. Off of the common area are four separately keyed bedrooms, each with two queen beds. Guests have the option of renting either the entire cottage or individual bedrooms. Lodging is also available at Old Waverly. More cottages and a permanent clubhouse are part of the long-range plan at Mossy Oak, in fact construction of the clubhouse has already begun.
Old Waverly and Mossy Oak Golf Club are set in the tranquil Mississippi Black Prairie and are staffed with some of the nicest people you will ever meet, anywhere!
Awesome Golf Course! Unique Challenge
The first time I played this golf course I shot 74 with 2 double bogeys. I hit 14 greens and only missed a couple of fairways. The course seemed scoreable. The next time I played, the course reached out and bit me. I was a little off of my game and fired an 80. The course was just a grind and missing these greens is a grind to get a par. The course is the perfect balance where, if you play well, you'll score well but if you're off or miss one in the wrong place then you're going to be punished. It's a great layout and an extremely fun course. Can't wait to get back.
Nature's Golf
As soon as you finish your first 18, you'll assuredly already be thinking about your next 18 here. Mossy Oak Golf Club is as good as a links-style course can be without being on the coast. Gil Hanse was the ideal architect for this tract, as his minimalist approach was perfect for a course that feels like it was meant to be a part of the land. The course is tough but fair with a lot of risk/reward shots that give you plenty of options to think about, including a couple of drivable par-4s. Paired with Old Waverly across the road, West Point has one of the top 36-hole golf destinations in the Southeast. While Mississippi has hot and humid summers, a cart is often going to be necessary on hot days. But this course is best experienced walking, and the close tee-to-green layout makes the course a perfect walk when the weather is cooler in the spring and fall.
Southern Gem
Old Waverly is a course that never grows old when playing over and over again. Paired with the contrasting Mossy Oak Golf Club across the street, West Point is lucky to have one of the top 36-hole destinations in the Southeast. With the contrast the two courses offer, a traditional Southern tree-lined course with Waverly and the wide open links-style of Mossy Oak, this is undoubtedly one of the most unique golf getaways in the country.
Closest Thing to Cruden Bay that I've Played Stateside
The balance that Gil Hanse struck at Mossy Oak is truly remarkable. It's got rolling topography without feeling Fazio-ish; it's got sneakily positioned hazards without feeling unfair; it's got a huge diversity of hole designs without feeling like the design was forced; it's got tricky recovery shots with almost no trees on the course. It's just a remarkable track. Once the native grasses finish coming in (you've gotta figure that all the sun and rain that comes in an average July will finish that off), it's going to have a legitimate claim to the title of most authentic links-style experience in the Southeast.
Won't be able to keep this gem a secret for long
The first thing you notice about Gil Hanse's new course when you pull onto the property is that despite its name - Mossy Oak - there aren't many trees to be found on the vast, mostly windswept landscape. Although the club opened for preview play after Labor Day 2016 and gave golfers a glimpse late into the year, Mossy Oak officially opened this week. The course still lacks maturity, but the bones are there for this course to stretch its legs and become a truly great destination site. The course is emerging from dormancy but I found it surprisingly green for this part of the country in early March. It played firm and fast, shorter than the advertised yardage of 6,497 from the blue tees. The tips play to 7,212. There are also three shorter sets of tees ranging from 5,089 to 6,087 yards. The greens were firm and can be difficult to hold, even with a well-struck approach, to certain pin placements. I highly recommend taking a forecaddie. Mine, Tyler Cunningham, did an excellent job of showing me lines and where to land balls on greens to avoid the dreaded runoffs to closely-mown greenside areas. Here are two design aspects that I really appreciated about Hanse's work here: 1. I really enjoyed the use of bunkering that made some traps appear closer to greens upon approach, but were really in some cases 40-50 yards removed from the putting surfaces. This created a visual anomaly that I think worked very well. 2. I enjoyed the utilization of shared some fairways on the front nine. This is something that I think should be done more in modern design for obvious reasons. I walked the course and found it to be very doable, as greens and tees were very close to each other. Once the fescue grows in natural areas the course will look even better aesthetically. I really liked the use of the short par 4s throughout. No. 3 is one of my more favorite holes I've played. Nos. 8, 10, 13 and 16 also fit the bill and offered multiple strategies. The Bermuda greens do not break as much as they appear. Playing here reminded me of Streamsong and had characteristics of Kiawah, though Mossy Oak is not yet in that company. The practice facility was first rate and the staff was top notch. A special thank you to Thomas Gallagher for making me feel as if I were the only one playing that day. This course is going to get better and better with time, and I think it will inevitably work its way onto the various Top 100 public course rankings.
Another "Olympic" effort from Hanse
Where Mossy Oak earns that coveted fifth star are two main characteristics - a tricky, but totally engaging layout by Gil Hanse on a nice piece of rolling land that used to be a dairy farm and a high-class experience that's more affordable than other caddie-only experiences. Currently, players can walk or ride, but they must take a fore-caddie or caddie. In the future, there may be walking-only dates during the season, but that is to be determined.
Mossy Oak, which opened in September, is a great complement to Old Waverly across the street. Here's why:
* Old Waverly is mostly private, only accessible by guests who stay and play, while Mossy Oak is open to the public.
* Most holes on Old Waverly are tree-lined. Mossy Oak's site feels vast and wide open, sometimes with fairways that bleed into one another.
* Mossy Oak has those modern touches good players appreciate - falloffs and kick points near the greens that affect approach shots, multiple short par 4s (including the great driveable 10th) and mega-wide fairways that depend more upon angles than bunkers to defend par.
* While Old Waverly's challenges are all very apparent, Mossy Oak throws a pair of blind shots and some visual tricks to deceive players approaching the greens.
It's a course you need to play three or four times before you figure out how to attack it. That's just what Hanse wanted, a course with plenty of strategy and options. And like the Olympic course in Rio, he succeeded.
A southern charmer
You can't beat days like the one I spent playing Old Waverly.
The morning was a highlight in itself - watching from a luxury box as Mississippi State University beat Texas A&M, a top five team. After the half-hour ride back to from Starkville, I teed off with long-time Director of Golf Chris Jeter for a round that ended with a par on no. 18 in utter darkness. What a marathon adventure.
This classic course designed by Jerry Pate and the late Bob Cupp remains one of the great semiprivate clubs in the South. It hosted a memorable 1999 U.S. Women's Open won by Julie Inkster and could someday host another premier event.
Golfers must stay on property to gain access. There are villas, condos and homes for rent within walking distance of the clubhouse, where fantastic weekend buffet breakfasts and lunch/dinner meals are served.
The course winds through the neighborhood, although there are secluded stretches on both nines. The back nine flirts with Lake Waverly for its most testing holes. There's nothing fluky or awkward about the layout. It's just purely enjoyable golf from start to finish.
Bring your A-game
This course is a true test of your golf game. It has fast greens, large bunkers, and a layout that requires every club in the bag. Even so, I had a blast playing it. Combine a stay at the Cottages at Old Waverly with a round on it's course, and you have the makings of a legendary guy's weekend.
Slightly Biased!
Just want you to know that I was asked to write the first review of our work at Mossy Oak, and while I am slightly biased, I am also immensely proud of the work we did on this course. Along with my design partner Jim Wagner, we set out to maximize the potential of this beautifully rolling piece of ground in central Mississippi and to create a course that looks like it fits on this site but might not look like it belongs in Mississippi if you just looked at the photos. The land has a series of ridges and valleys that move across it and the holes were placed to take advantage of the natural contour of the land. We emphasized the creativity of the short game shots around the greens with a lot of tightly mown approaches and chipping areas. The bunkering is a slightly cleaner look for our work and the greens rely more on slope and subtle breaks than large undulations for their challenge. The native roughs are a work in progress but we are certain that when they mature they will become the highlight of the landscape and provide much of the aesthetic appeal of the golf course. One interesting highlight is that from the 6th green, if you scan the landscape you can see all 18 green sites. This is an example of the open nature of the property and our desire to retain the meadow feel of the ground that we inherited. Green to tee walks are purposely short as we hope that the walker friendly nature of the course will lead people to walk during their round at Mossy Oak. The course also has several holes where the intended line and the correct line of play may not be readily apparent and that is something that Jim and I believe adds character to a course. A course that is worthy of further study and appreciation, is a course that will keep the golfer engaged and thoughtful in their approach to play. I could go on and on, but I just want to thank the Bryan and Haas families for all of their support at Mossy Oak. We feel like we have all worked together to create a golf course that will age gracefully, and they have adopted that same attitude to attention to detail in the club amenities as we did to the golf course. We hope you enjoy our course, we believe it offers a great example of fun and interesting golf played in a natural setting.
A Mississippi Treaasure
Whether staying for the weekend or just the day, Old Waverly is a fantastic golf experience. With the addition of its second course in 2016 (Mossy Oak Golf Club), Old Waverly will rank toward the top of golf trips in the south and in the country. I've played this course for years and will never grow tired of it.
I'm a big, big fan
A buddy of mine and I tacked on a day at Old Waverly before heading over to a Florida-Alabama football game. I'm glad we found a way to make it happen.
We played 18 holes, had a late lunch, then went out for another nine holes before dark. This was a fantastic experience and the course was in fabulous shape.
The main takeaway is that this is a place that you could easily play everyday and never get tired of it. It's fairly generous off the tee - you can spray it a little - and is playable around the greens. If you miss one you have several options how to play the shot toward the hole.
I can't say enough great things about the staff and the members. Everyone was so friendly and accommodating and were genuinely thrilled to have us play there. It was Southern hospitality at its finest.