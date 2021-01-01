New Hampshire Golf Resorts

It doesn't get much more spectacular than the Omni Mount Washington Resort with New Hamphire's White Mountains in the backdrop during the fall.

New Hampshire's tiny stature as a state doesn't mean it should be overlooked as a golf destination. The White Mountains create a scenic, rugged landscape for a handful of fine golf resorts - Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club, Omni Mountain Washington Resort, The Wentworth an Elegant Country Inn, Mountain View Grand Resort and the The White Mountain Hotel & Resort. Two resorts, Jack O'Lantern Resort and Owl’s Nest, reside near or on the Pemi River. The Atkinson Resort & Country Club is only an hour's drive from Boston.

