New Hampshire Golf Resorts

New Hampshire's tiny stature as a state doesn't mean it should be overlooked as a golf destination. The White Mountains create a scenic, rugged landscape for a handful of fine golf resorts - Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club, Omni Mountain Washington Resort, The Wentworth an Elegant Country Inn, Mountain View Grand Resort and the The White Mountain Hotel & Resort. Two resorts, Jack O'Lantern Resort and Owl’s Nest, reside near or on the Pemi River. The Atkinson Resort & Country Club is only an hour's drive from Boston.