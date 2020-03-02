Sea Oaks Country Club
About Sea Oaks Country ClubEDITOR'S NOTE: The golf course and 31-room inn at Sea Oaks have been closed since March 2020 and is for sale. Its future is uncertain. The sale could lead to development of the course into more homes.
Nice but slow pace.
They had let two groups with 5 golfers in each group. Pace of play was very slow. Waited on every shot.
Nice layout
Nice course, good people working, pace of play was good. For mid January course in good condition.
james275,
Thanks for the positive feedback and thanks for playing Sea Oaks. We hope to see you again soon!
-bmillerpga
Great Deal
Price for round includes lunch in the bar! Highly recommend Sea Oaks!
Yearicky,
Thanks for taking the time to leave feedback. We appreciate you supporting Sea Oaks!
-bmillerpga
A fun challenging course
Always enjoy the course plays long for me therefore the challenge is maybe a little more for me. . Look forward to next time
Very soft
Due to rain and snow course was very soft. Practice green seemed to be faster than on course which I should have been able to adjust through 18, but still a little frustrating. Pace of play was only an issue bc we were there for a tournament with 28 groups.
Daunting Layout
Course sports alot of bunkers & rough fairway crossovers. Greens & fairways in nice shape. Restaurant is great!
chuckr08055,
Thanks for making the trip to Sea Oaks... We appreciate you leaving feedback and hope to see you again soon!
- bmillerpga
Challenging
First time I played this course. It’s late November, course is in good shape. Course has a nice layout and makes you think out your shots. Will return.
RMCM,
Thanks for playing Sea Oaks! I am pleased to hear you enjoyed your round of golf. See you again, soon!
Thanks,
bmillerpga
Nice Track
Nice course layout, well worth playing. Play was a little slow as the course was busy.
James275,
Thank you for taking time to leave feedback. Gotta love "bonus" golf days in November! Hope to see you again soon!
-bmillerpga
Low season
Pretty ondulated greens. Plenty of tee boxes. Grass where you should be playing. Not a place to loose balls. Pretty generous overall. I will be back for sure.
Shalwin,
We appreciate you taking the time to leave feedback and are pleased to know you enjoyed your Sea Oaks experience.
See you again soon!
- bmillerpga
Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review. We see you rated the course 2-stars and are interested in learning what we can do to improve for your next visit. We take customer feedback very serious at our course. Please reach out to our team in the golf shop and tell us what's on your mind. Thank you for playing Sea Oaks Country Club.
Interesting Layout
The course has an interesting layout with challenging holes. I have not played there in a while & was disappointed in the course conditions. Many tee boxes were bare & there were a lot of sparse areas on the fairways. The greens were slow & did not roll like the practice green. Pace of play was very good as we played in 4 hr 10min. Overall, it was a pleasant golfing experience!
55bigdog,
THANK YOU for taking the time to leave feedback. I appreciate all of your comments, in regard to your overall Sea Oaks golf experience. The golf course is "bruised" in some areas, but will return to form quickly with the upcoming weather forecast. Thanks again and we hope to have you back soon!
- bmillerpga
Ron,
I appreciate you leaving feedback, but am having difficulty understanding your pace of play criticism. I say this, because when I review our tee sheet there were no booked tee times between 10;24am and your tee time at 11:18am. Additionally, I don't know the exact time it took for your round of golf to be played. I can't imagine it would have exceeded our scorecard guide of a maximum of 4 hours and 25 minutes. Should you need to discuss this further, please contact me.
-bmillerpga
bmiller@seaoakscc.com