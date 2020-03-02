Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New Jersey Golf Resorts

Sea Oaks Country Club

99 Golf View Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08087, US
(609) 296-2656
About Sea Oaks Country Club

EDITOR'S NOTE: The golf course and 31-room inn at Sea Oaks have been closed since March 2020 and is for sale. Its future is uncertain. The sale could lead to development of the course into more homes.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres194
Year Opened2000
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Sea Oaks Country Club

4.3
318 Reviews (318)

Sea Oaks Country Club
njsurfer22
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sea Oaks Country Club
rfidalgo
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Nice but slow pace.

They had let two groups with 5 golfers in each group. Pace of play was very slow. Waited on every shot.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Commented on 01/31/2020

Ron,
I appreciate you leaving feedback, but am having difficulty understanding your pace of play criticism. I say this, because when I review our tee sheet there were no booked tee times between 10;24am and your tee time at 11:18am. Additionally, I don't know the exact time it took for your round of golf to be played. I can't imagine it would have exceeded our scorecard guide of a maximum of 4 hours and 25 minutes. Should you need to discuss this further, please contact me.
-bmillerpga
bmiller@seaoakscc.com

Sea Oaks Country Club
james275
Played On
Reviews 48
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Nice layout

Nice course, good people working, pace of play was good. For mid January course in good condition.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Commented on 01/28/2020

james275,

Thanks for the positive feedback and thanks for playing Sea Oaks. We hope to see you again soon!

-bmillerpga

Sea Oaks Country Club
rfidalgo
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Sea Oaks Country Club
JamesFerraro86
Played On
Reviews 25
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sea Oaks Country Club
Yearicky
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great Deal

Price for round includes lunch in the bar! Highly recommend Sea Oaks!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 01/28/2020

Yearicky,

Thanks for taking the time to leave feedback. We appreciate you supporting Sea Oaks!

-bmillerpga

Sea Oaks Country Club
Kham6131719
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sea Oaks Country Club
Yearicky
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sea Oaks Country Club
Yearicky
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sea Oaks Country Club
billyboy79
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A fun challenging course

Always enjoy the course plays long for me therefore the challenge is maybe a little more for me. . Look forward to next time

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sea Oaks Country Club
chrismc
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sea Oaks Country Club
u00000586030
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Previously Played

Very soft

Due to rain and snow course was very soft. Practice green seemed to be faster than on course which I should have been able to adjust through 18, but still a little frustrating. Pace of play was only an issue bc we were there for a tournament with 28 groups.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Sea Oaks Country Club
chuckr08055
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Daunting Layout

Course sports alot of bunkers & rough fairway crossovers. Greens & fairways in nice shape. Restaurant is great!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Commented on 11/30/2019

chuckr08055,

Thanks for making the trip to Sea Oaks... We appreciate you leaving feedback and hope to see you again soon!

- bmillerpga

Sea Oaks Country Club
RMCM
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Challenging

First time I played this course. It’s late November, course is in good shape. Course has a nice layout and makes you think out your shots. Will return.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 11/30/2019

RMCM,

Thanks for playing Sea Oaks! I am pleased to hear you enjoyed your round of golf. See you again, soon!

Thanks,
bmillerpga

Sea Oaks Country Club
james275
Played On
Reviews 48
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Nice Track

Nice course layout, well worth playing. Play was a little slow as the course was busy.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Commented on 11/30/2019

James275,

Thank you for taking time to leave feedback. Gotta love "bonus" golf days in November! Hope to see you again soon!

-bmillerpga

Sea Oaks Country Club
madmax4
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Sea Oaks Country Club
tpsimpson66
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sea Oaks Country Club
Shalwin
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Low season

Pretty ondulated greens. Plenty of tee boxes. Grass where you should be playing. Not a place to loose balls. Pretty generous overall. I will be back for sure.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Commented on 10/07/2019

Shalwin,

We appreciate you taking the time to leave feedback and are pleased to know you enjoyed your Sea Oaks experience.

See you again soon!
- bmillerpga

Sea Oaks Country Club
u023732433
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Commented on 10/07/2019

Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review. We see you rated the course 2-stars and are interested in learning what we can do to improve for your next visit. We take customer feedback very serious at our course. Please reach out to our team in the golf shop and tell us what's on your mind. Thank you for playing Sea Oaks Country Club.

Sea Oaks Country Club
55bigdog
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Interesting Layout

The course has an interesting layout with challenging holes. I have not played there in a while & was disappointed in the course conditions. Many tee boxes were bare & there were a lot of sparse areas on the fairways. The greens were slow & did not roll like the practice green. Pace of play was very good as we played in 4 hr 10min. Overall, it was a pleasant golfing experience!

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Commented on 08/26/2019

55bigdog,

THANK YOU for taking the time to leave feedback. I appreciate all of your comments, in regard to your overall Sea Oaks golf experience. The golf course is "bruised" in some areas, but will return to form quickly with the upcoming weather forecast. Thanks again and we hope to have you back soon!

- bmillerpga

