New York Golf Resorts

Once you get outside New York City, the state of New York transforms from a concrete jungle into a paradise of rolling hills, lakes and natural beauty where more than 30 different and distinct golf resorts thrive. Well, at least 4-5 months of the year. The golf season in upstate New York is cruelly short, but the summer and fall seasons are often spectacular. There are pockets of resort golf surrounding Rochester, the Finger Lakes region, Niagara Falls and elsewhere. Generations of New Yorkers have fled the city to enjoy lakeside towns like Cooperstown, Lake Placid and Lake George for their resorts and golf courses. The largest of the bunch, the 63-hole Turning Stone Resort Casino, is a hub of entertainment, dining and golf good enough to host the PGA Tour.