North Carolina Golf Resorts

With a temperate climate where golf can be played year-round, North Carolina is a popular drive-in destination for the East Coast and Midwest. North Carolina's No. 1 golf resort hub is The Sandhills, where Pinehurst bills itself the "Home of American Golf." While the 10-course Pinehurst is the anchor, there are plenty of other places to stay and play. Other choices stretch from the Research Triangle (the Duke Washington Inn) to the mountains (Omni Grove Park Inn) to the popular Outer Banks (Kilmaric Club) on the coast.