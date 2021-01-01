Pennsylvania Golf Resorts

The rolling hills and Alleghany Mountains of rural Pennsylvania have long been a golf playground for residents of Philadelphia, New York, Boston and Pittsburgh. You might recognize some of the state's most popular golf resorts, such as Nemacolin Woodland Resort, former host of the 84 Lumber Classic, and the Omni Bedford Springs Resort. What child (and golfer) hasn't dreamed of visiting the Official Resorts of Hersheypark, the so-called "Sweetest Place on Earth"? Hershey Country Club hosted the 1940 PGA Championship won by Sam Snead. Tucked into the Pocono Mountains are two historic properties: Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, host of the 1938 PGA Championship, and the Pocono Manor Resort & Spa.