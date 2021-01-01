South Carolina Golf Resorts

Golfers gravitate to three resort areas in South Carolina: Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island/Bluffton and Charleston/Kiawah Island. These hotspots of courses and golf developments cater to young and old with beautiful beaches, restaurants, natural surroundings and of course, plenty of golf. Kiawah Island Golf Resort has established itself as a major championship test. Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort boasts a landmark, its candy-striped lighthouse, recognized around the world. And Myrtle Beach has enough courses, 80-plus, to keep you busy for a decade or more of golf trips.