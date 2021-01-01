Tennessee Golf Resorts

Tennessee's golf resort scene ranges from one of the smallest golf resorts in the country, the nine-hole/43-room Sewanee Inn, to the largest, the five courses at the Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Glade. The state launched its own version of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail by creating the Tennessee Golf Trail (originally called the Bear Trace Trail after designer Jack Nicklaus). The trail runs throughout the state, stopping at nearly a dozen state parks that offer lodging and golf. For the golfer who wants to experience the music and nightlife of Nashville, the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Conference Center offers a fine round at Gaylord Springs Golf Links.