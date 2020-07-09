The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
About The Lodge at Edgewood TahoeThe 154-room, LEED-certified Lodge at Edgewood debuted in June 2017, completing a long-term vision to have a lakeside lodge to accompany the famed Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design that hugs the lake and serves as the home of the American Century Championship, a made-for-TV celebrity golf tournament every July. Families can bounce between the hot tubs and heated pool to the small beach on the lake. The wall of windows in the three-story great room overlooks an events lawn of outdoor fire pits and ample spaces for children to run free. Although the hotel's restaurants are great, Brooks' Bar & Deck at the golf clubhouse overlooks the lake and the 18th green, a setting that can't be beat.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Images from The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Videos about The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Companion Content
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Fun course!
great location for golf.
Course was in very good condition
Course amenities were great
Course layout was challenging and fair
Staff was very friendly and helpful
Great day of golfing!
Overcrowded and Overpriced
While some views from the course are spectacular, the vast majority of the course is away from lake and frankly unremarkable. Started suggested the greens were running 12 on the stemp, and if they were 10 I would have been surprised. Overall the course is overcrowded and WAY over priced. Valet parking is required and frankly the staff is just painfully slow and not well organized.
Save your money, there are much better course in the area. Three worthy courses, Old Greenwood, Grey's Crossing, and Coyote Moon are worth your time and money.
Gorgeous scenery!
Beautiful views.
Excellent conditions.
Not too difficult from tee to green, but the greens provided the true challenge.
The greens were smooth and fast with significant slope.
Wow, Wow, Wow!
Edgewood was amazing in every aspect!
My wife and I can’t wait to come back and play again and stay at the resort.
Birthday outing
Wonderful golf course. In outstanding condition. Played like crap but had good time
Grand Daddy
From valet, range attendants, starters, food service, and of “course” super, this place really has it going on! Pricey, but well worth the buck! Thanks for having us!!!
Valet and range attendants don’t need to where masks, but I know you have to do what you need to do!!! Again thanks!!!
Sohail
Outstanding course. Staff was also very friendly. Thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
This was my first time playing Edgewood. A true gem right on Lake Tahoe. Just kept saying “WOW”. Look forward to coming back.
Well worth the price and experience!
Everything about my golf day at Edgewood was great! I was paired with 3 great folks. (JB, Jeff and Malena- again congrats on the engagement). My wife was able to ride with me at no cost. :)
Now to the course. Fairways were in great shape, the entire track was lovely. I can truly appreciate what the pros go thru, especially on the greens. Fastest greens I have ever thought about putting on, 12.5. It was like putting on hardwood floors with various undulations.
If you’re considering playing this course, be like Nike and just do it. You won’t regret it!!!
One for the bucket list
You won’t stop looking at the scenery. Greens and fairways were perfect.
Great Golf Course
This one of the best golf courses around, in great shape. Would highly recommend this course.