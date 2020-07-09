Home

100 Lake Parkway, Stateline, Nevada 89449, US
(855) 681-0119
Visit Website
Location Map

About The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

The 154-room, LEED-certified Lodge at Edgewood debuted in June 2017, completing a long-term vision to have a lakeside lodge to accompany the famed Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design that hugs the lake and serves as the home of the American Century Championship, a made-for-TV celebrity golf tournament every July. Families can bounce between the hot tubs and heated pool to the small beach on the lake. The wall of windows in the three-story great room overlooks an events lawn of outdoor fire pits and ample spaces for children to run free. Although the hotel's restaurants are great, Brooks' Bar & Deck at the golf clubhouse overlooks the lake and the 18th green, a setting that can't be beat.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Year Opened2017
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar, Fine
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Reviews

4.8
33 Reviews (33)

Reviewer Photos

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
samsomers
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun course!

great location for golf.
Course was in very good condition
Course amenities were great
Course layout was challenging and fair
Staff was very friendly and helpful
Great day of golfing!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
WIJYZeokN6ZyMvD8ouaK
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Overcrowded and Overpriced

While some views from the course are spectacular, the vast majority of the course is away from lake and frankly unremarkable. Started suggested the greens were running 12 on the stemp, and if they were 10 I would have been surprised. Overall the course is overcrowded and WAY over priced. Valet parking is required and frankly the staff is just painfully slow and not well organized.
Save your money, there are much better course in the area. Three worthy courses, Old Greenwood, Grey's Crossing, and Coyote Moon are worth your time and money.

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
snobog
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000003995068
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Gorgeous scenery!

Beautiful views.
Excellent conditions.
Not too difficult from tee to green, but the greens provided the true challenge.
The greens were smooth and fast with significant slope.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160673849
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Wow, Wow, Wow!

Edgewood was amazing in every aspect!
My wife and I can’t wait to come back and play again and stay at the resort.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160611755
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
53183393
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Trobin
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Birthday outing

Wonderful golf course. In outstanding condition. Played like crap but had good time

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000003561134
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u9460413
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
TraceAces
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
rmsimon
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
addienellie
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Grand Daddy

From valet, range attendants, starters, food service, and of “course” super, this place really has it going on! Pricey, but well worth the buck! Thanks for having us!!!

Valet and range attendants don’t need to where masks, but I know you have to do what you need to do!!! Again thanks!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ssiddiqi003
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Sohail

Outstanding course. Staff was also very friendly. Thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
chanyman
Played On
Reviews 32
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

This was my first time playing Edgewood. A true gem right on Lake Tahoe. Just kept saying “WOW”. Look forward to coming back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000003163728
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Well worth the price and experience!

Everything about my golf day at Edgewood was great! I was paired with 3 great folks. (JB, Jeff and Malena- again congrats on the engagement). My wife was able to ride with me at no cost. :)

Now to the course. Fairways were in great shape, the entire track was lovely. I can truly appreciate what the pros go thru, especially on the greens. Fastest greens I have ever thought about putting on, 12.5. It was like putting on hardwood floors with various undulations.

If you’re considering playing this course, be like Nike and just do it. You won’t regret it!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Paige3286617
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

One for the bucket list

You won’t stop looking at the scenery. Greens and fairways were perfect.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000003561134
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great Golf Course

This one of the best golf courses around, in great shape. Would highly recommend this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
rjakejohnston
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Dustin8326330
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
