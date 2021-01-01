West Virginia Golf Resorts

One golf resort stands above all others in West Virginia - the historic Greenbrier, host venue of a Ryder Cup, a Solheim Cup and a PGA Tour event on its multitude of courses. But there are other strong choices within the scenic Alleghany Mountains. Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Stonewall Resort, The Resort at Glade Springs and Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center come immediately to mind. The state park system delivers solid golf and affordable lodging, headlined by Oglebay. The Bavarian Inn Resort and Brewing Company in Shepherdstown, W.V., offers access to an adjacent private club, the Club at Cress Creek, while the Cabins at Pine Haven in Beaver, W.V., features a golf-theme cabin, an executive nine-hole course and packages to other nearby courses.