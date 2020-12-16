EXPAND
The most notable courses to close in 2020

Jason Deegan looks back on how 2020 affected golf course closures in the U.S. and discusses his yearly top 10 list.
Hanse talks renovation at Omni La Costa Resort
Video
7:34
Hanse talks renovation at Omni La Costa Resort
Architect Gil Hanse joins Golf Channel's Damon Hack on Morning Drive to discuss the news his firm will renovate the Champions Course at Omni La Costa Resort near San Diego. He also discusses what he has in common with the original architect Dick Wilson and also his latest thoughts on the distance debate.
The best holes at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course
Video
4:43
The best holes at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course
Golf Channel's Robert Damron and Paige Mackenzie discuss their favorite holes at the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club, host of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship.
Product spotlight: GolfErasers
Video
0:40
Product spotlight: GolfErasers
Sr. Managing Editor Brandon Tucker checks out Golf Erasers, a new product that can help you clean your golf clubs and shoes.
Ryder Cup 1999: Leonard's putt at Brookline
Video
3:03
Ryder Cup 1999: Leonard's putt at Brookline
Live From crew discuss Justin Leonard's putt on the 17th hole at Brookline during Sunday's singles matches at the 1999 Ryder Cup.
Sneak Peek: Hualalai's Golf Hale debuts in March, 2020
Video
1:38
Sneak Peek: Hualalai's Golf Hale debuts in March, 2020
Check out the brand new Hualalai Golf Hale at the Four Seasons Resort and private club on Hawaii's Big Island. It houses instruction, club fitttng and entertainment.
Youth on Course shaping future of junior golf
Video
7:17
Youth on Course shaping future of junior golf
Lauren Thompson is joined by Youth on Course CEO Adam Heieck explaining their new partnership with GolfNow to create affordable access for junior golfers. 
Round Trip Feature: Omni Barton Creek in Austin
Video
4:48
Round Trip Feature: Omni Barton Creek in Austin
Just minutes west of downtown Austin is the legendary Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. Following an extensive renovation and expansion in 2019, this Texas Hill Country getaway is better than ever and will host the PGA Professional Championship in 2022.
Zero Friction's Pro and Pro SM Rangefinders
Video
1:28
Zero Friction's Pro and Pro SM Rangefinders
Brandon Tucker unboxes two new rangefinders from Zero Friction, the Pro and Pro SM, for the 2020 holiday season.
Malaska on using a mobile launch monitor at the range
Video
5:54
Malaska on using a mobile launch monitor at the range
2011 PGA Instructor of the year Mike Malaska joins Golf Advisor's Brandon Tucker to discuss why using a mobile launch monitor like the Rapsodo MLM at the driving range has become essential for serious players in 2020.
Companion Content

The most notable courses to close in 2020
