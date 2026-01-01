2026 Summer Grind

The world’s best par 3 golfers represent their franchises in a fast-paced, high-pressure team competition unlike anything else in the game. Each franchise fields 5 2-person teams that battle through an electrifying 36 hole scramble competition, where every swing, every putt, and every hole can change the standings. With nonstop action, dramatic moments, and franchise pride on the line, this is golf at its most exciting. Designed for fans, built for competition.