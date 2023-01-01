Play it Forward with Youth on Course

Young golfer hitting approach shot
Young golfer hitting approach shot

Get the Membership that Gives Back to Young Golfers

Your GolfPass+ membership doesn’t just help you play more and play better – it helps golf’s next generation, too. A GolfPass+ membership for you is a Youth on Course membership for them.
GolfPass is proud to support Youth on Course

20% of your $99 annual membership is donated to Youth on Course, giving young golfers affordable access to the game and local courses, as well as paid internships, college scholarships, and many more life-changing opportunities.
yoc-affiliate-v1.jpg
Youth on Course helps young people experience the joy, challenges, and learning opportunities that come from golf with discounted tee times, internships, scholarships, and more.
yoc-affiliate-v2.jpg
Each GolfPass+ membership gives a young golfer a free Youth on Course membership, allowing them to learn the game with tee times at 1,700+ golf courses for $5 or less.

Sign your kids up for Youth on Course today!


Take your game to the next level with a GolfPass+ membership

Play more golf all year with $120 worth of monthly tee time credits, waived fees, cancellation protection, GolfPass Points, and exclusive instruction from tour pros and their coaches.
No Fees
Waived Convenience Fees
You'll enjoy waived convenience fees on 10 GolfNow tee time bookings, for up to 4 players each booking. (That's up to 40 players' tee times!)
Tee Time Protection
When plans change, you can modify or cancel up to 10 tee time reservations up to one hour before play without penalty.
$10 Monthly Tee Time Credit
That's $120 a year - to go play golf! Play any time, any day you want, and choose from thousands of GolfNow Hot Deals or TeeOff DEAL Times.
Earn and Redeem GolfPass Points
Earn Points on GolfNow and TeeOff bookings and redeem them any time, any day to save on Hot Deals and TeeOff DEAL Times. Access GolfPass Points now on your GolfPass+ member dashboard.
Access to Expert Instruction
Play better golf with video lessons from today's top Tour pros and coaches including Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Chris Como, Sean Foley and more.
12 Months of Peacock Included
Stream live sports events on Peacock, plus news exclusive shows, hit movies and more! (Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.)
Daniela Andrade: Youth on Course Testimonial

Looking for more ways to support this great cause?      

  • Round up – Anytime you book a round on GolfNow, you will have the opportunity to round your purchase up to the nearest dollar (e.g. rounding a $35.25 booking up to $36), with that difference ($.75, in this example) being donated to Youth on Course.
  • Stay in Touch – Subscribe to Youth on Course’s newsletter to read the latest member success stories along with expert advice for junior golfers and parents. Sign up using an email at the bottom of the Youth on Course homepage.
Watch Home Course Advantage
Home Course Advantage
Ayden Febres
favorite_border
22:01
Home Course Advantage
Haven Ward
favorite_border
20:27
Home Course Advantage
Daniela Andrade
favorite_border
20:22
Home Course Advantage
Liam Eyer
favorite_border
20:48

Watch Breaking Into The Game: Juniors
Hole 1: Philosophy
favorite_border
4:05
Hole 2: Right Size For Everything
favorite_border
3:07
Hole 3: Work Backwards From The Green
favorite_border
3:10
Hole 4, Part 1: Putting Is Easy, Learn To Love It
favorite_border
3:16
Hole 4, Part 2: Gate Drill
favorite_border
1:11
Hole 4, Part 3: Team Putting Game
favorite_border
0:54
Hole 4, Part 4: Edge of Green Drill
favorite_border
1:10
Hole 5, Part 1: Chip When You Can’t Putt, Pitch When You Can’t Chip
favorite_border
3:46
Hole 5, Part 2: Pitching
favorite_border
2:21
Hole 6: Hit The Sand, It’s A Big Target
favorite_border
2:13
Hole 7, Part 1: Speed Is The New Straight
favorite_border
2:25
Hole 7, Part 2: Introduce The Club
favorite_border
4:55
Hole 7, Part 3: Controlling The Club
favorite_border
5:24
Hole 7, Part 4: Creating Speed In The Swing
favorite_border
3:01
Hole 8: Set Hurdles, Not High Jumps
favorite_border
3:22
Hole 9: Course Is The Best Teacher
favorite_border
4:44

Watch Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Introduction
favorite_border
1:15
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Grip The Club
favorite_border
9:40
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Set Up To The Ball
favorite_border
8:54
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Mini Swings
favorite_border
7:57
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Half Swings
favorite_border
9:08
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Full Swings
favorite_border
9:41
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Iron Play
favorite_border
7:41
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Fairway Woods and Hybrids
favorite_border
7:38
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Driver
favorite_border
8:22
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Tempo and Balance
favorite_border
8:17
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Ball Flight
favorite_border
6:13

What's New on GolfPass
The Golf Fix
Bunker Play – Distance Control
favorite_border
7:46
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
S1 E1: The All Female Country Club, Lefty Troubles and The Towel
favorite_border
11:35
The Golf Fix
Sequence – Hogan Takeaway
favorite_border
4:52
The Golf Fix
Putting – Starting Line
favorite_border
8:44
Home Course Advantage
Malia Loo
favorite_border
17:22
Lessons with a Champion Golfer: Michelle Wie West
Putting Fundamentals
favorite_border
8:51
The Golf Fix
Fatal Fallacy – Keep Your Head Still
favorite_border
7:42
The Golf Fix
Ground Forces – Backswing
favorite_border
7:00
The Golf Fix
Master Your Angles – Arms and Hands
favorite_border
8:22
The Golf Fix
Early Extension – Causes & Corrections
favorite_border
6:43
Home Course Advantage
The Ibrahims
favorite_border
19:38
The Golf Fix
Short Game Faults – Pitch Shots
favorite_border
7:43
The Golf Fix
Path To Greatness – Draws and Fades
favorite_border
10:32
The Golf Fix
Better Wedge Play – Thomas Tactics
favorite_border
6:55
Build A Better Game: Swing Checkpoints
Checkpoint #1 – The Setup
favorite_border
9:24
The Golf Fix
Ball Striking – Fat and Thin Shots
favorite_border
9:24
The Golf Fix
Longest Year Ever – Clubhead Speed
favorite_border
7:52
The Swing Gym
The Swing Gym: Season 2 Introduction
favorite_border
1:28
On Tour/On Course
Ron White
favorite_border
18:09
School of Golf
Chapter 1: Golf’s Most Important Skill
favorite_border
21:59
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E8: Putt Puttz, Holiday Golf Gifts and Nick Jonas
favorite_border
15:34
Private Lessons
The Miz
favorite_border
21:38
Private Lessons
J.R. Smith
favorite_border
20:40
Build A Better Game: Solid Contact
Introduction
favorite_border
1:08
Build A Better Game: Solid Contact
Driver – Heel Miss
favorite_border
4:58

Promotion Terms & Conditions:
This "Youth on Course" offer (the "Offer") is only valid for new GolfPass+ subscribers. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout, at which point the Offer will be automatically applied. Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for current GolfPass members. If starting The Offer via a free trial, a valid GOLF account with credit card must still be used at the time of checkout. Once The Offer is applied, you will receive seven (7) days of access to GolfPass+ free of charge (the “Trial”) including one (1) waived fee with a booking on GolfNow, during the first seven (7) days of the trial. At the end of the Trial, your GolfPass+ membership with full benefits will begin and you will be charged $99 for The Offer (20% of your $99 annual membership is donated to Youth on Course). To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the Free Trial. Some GolfPass benefits may not be available during the Trial.  Following the first twelve (12) months, your GolfPass+ Membership will automatically renew on a yearly basis and you will be charged the then applicable annual rate for 12 months (currently $99) plus any applicable taxes unless you turn automatic renewal off on your account page before your renewal date. The 'Monthly tee time credit' ($10 per month, up to $120 total), ten (10) waived booking fees, ten (10) Tee Time Protection, and $40 TaylorMadeGolf.com store credit toward any TaylorMade gear or other promotional gift will only be provided after the paid membership has begun. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.

