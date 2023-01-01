Rory
Rory
The membership for the golf obsessed
A GolfPass+ membership includes tee time savings on GolfNow, unlimited instructional videos from the pros, and hundreds of hours of live golf event coverage – all bundled into the only golf membership you’ll ever need to play more and play better.


Offer excludes certain GolfPass and Peacock subscribers. See terms.
START FREE TRIAL
Ground Forces – Backswing
The Golf Fix host Devan Bonebrake reveals the three key types of ground forces and teaches how to use each one to gain more power and consistency with your takeaway.
Understanding Underreach
Looking to eliminate fat shots? Martin hall helps you understand underreach and how hovering your club over the ground can help you chip it better.
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm takes you through his daily routine. Hear how he uses his diet to optimize performance on the course and what video games and podcasts Jon enjoys off the course.
FEATURED STORIES
RBC Heritage: a hole-by-hole guide to Harbour Town Golf Links
5 short game tips for beginner golfers
The 10 longest par 3s in the world
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: April 2023
With help from Tiger Woods, baseball great Mike Trout joins a growing list of pro athletes who own a golf course
Hit Up with the Driver
If you struggle to hit up with your driver, this tip from Debbie Doniger will help change your angle of attack leading to more solid drives.
Jon Rahm
2021 U.S Open Champion Jon Rahm joins Jim "Bones" Mackay at the Silverleaf Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona to give you an insight into how he plays the game.
Master Your Angles – Arms and Hands
The Golf Fix host Devan Bonebrake reveals how a basketball will put you into a pro position at the top and teaches the Whac-A-Mole drill to improve your lag like Joel Dahmen.
Rahm rose to a 'different level' at the Masters
The Golf Today crew analyzes Jon Rahm's win at the 2023 Masters, which spearheaded his rise to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Checkpoint #1 – The Setup
Great ball-striking requires the proper setup. Debbie Doniger breaks down the three keys to help you play your best golf and own your swing. Use these exercises to build a setup based on your measurements and hit the ball more solidly.
Stop Chunking Bunker Shots
Do you hit a lot of chunked bunker shots? To help you hit it close from the sand, Nathalie Sheehan breaks down where to keep your hands in the setup and what it means to skim your club through impact like you're 'lighting a match on a matchbox.'
FEATURED STORIES
RBC Heritage: a hole-by-hole guide to Harbour Town Golf Links
5 short game tips for beginner golfers
The 10 longest par 3s in the world
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: April 2023
With help from Tiger Woods, baseball great Mike Trout joins a growing list of pro athletes who own a golf course
Episode 1 - A View From the Treetops
Flying in from around the country, The Big Break contestants meet for the first time and, within hours, seem like old friends. Shown to their accommodations at Treetops Resort - a remote bunkhouse on the edge of the property - and provided information about the week ahead, they are eager to get started. After a quick introduction to co-host Katherine Roberts, they are off to the course for the first challenge of the series. Because no one will be eliminated in the first show, the contestants are loose and having fun. The first skills challenge will test their ability to execute a knock-down shot and they will be hoping for a "smashing" success. Since there will be no elimination challenge in this episode, the next activity finds contestants on a country road trying to win big prizes.

What's New
The Golf Fix
Ground Forces – Backswing
favorite_border
7:00
The Golf Fix
Master Your Angles – Arms and Hands
favorite_border
8:22
The Golf Fix
Early Extension – Causes & Corrections
favorite_border
6:43
Home Course Advantage
The Ibrahims
favorite_border
19:38
The Golf Fix
Short Game Faults – Pitch Shots
favorite_border
7:43
Golf Today on GolfPass
Star-studded field set for ANWA
favorite_border
7:02
The Golf Fix
Path To Greatness – Draws and Fades
favorite_border
10:32
The Golf Fix
Better Wedge Play – Thomas Tactics
favorite_border
6:55
Build A Better Game: Swing Checkpoints
Checkpoint #1 – The Setup
favorite_border
9:24
The Golf Fix
Ball Striking – Fat and Thin Shots
favorite_border
9:24
Build A Better Game: Swing Checkpoints
Checkpoint #2 – Halfway Back
favorite_border
4:50
Jim Thorpe Invitational
favorite_border
19:15
Daily Video Tips
Ramp Up Your Club Speed
favorite_border
3:06
The Golf Fix
Ball Striking – Will Zalatoris
favorite_border
5:29
The Golf Fix
Longest Year Ever – Clubhead Speed
favorite_border
7:52
Daily Video Tips
L-3-90 Swing Building Drill
favorite_border
5:06
The Golf Fix
Longest Year Ever – Cameron Young
favorite_border
5:41
Golf Today on GolfPass
Thorpe wants to build a pipeline for Black golfers
favorite_border
6:34
The Swing Gym
Balance
favorite_border
6:33
The Swing Gym
Inside Swing Path
favorite_border
5:46
Attack Zone with Rory and DJ
favorite_border
29:52
On Tour/On Course
Ron White
favorite_border
18:09
School of Golf
Chapter 1: Golf’s Most Important Skill
favorite_border
21:59
The Conor Moore Show
S3 E8: Putt Puttz, Holiday Golf Gifts and Nick Jonas
favorite_border
15:34
The Swing Gym
Introduction: Season 2
favorite_border
1:28

GolfPass Originals
golf-fitness-for-everyone-with-whoop-1134x1608_poster.jpg
lwacg-morgan-pressel-poster-with-logo.png

Browse Shows
the-approach-poster.jpg
Tiger_Woods_Project_Poster.png
CaddieCodes.png
Poster_@3x.png
chronicles_of_a_champion_golfer
loopers_poster.png

Popular on GolfPass
Big Break
Episode 1 - A View From the Treetops
favorite_border
44:04
Ask Rory
Flighted Wedge Shots
favorite_border
5:01
Ask Nathalie
Laid Off At the Top
favorite_border
4:52
Build A Better Game: Bunkers
Basic Splash Shot
favorite_border
6:26
Daily Video Tips
Iron Setup 101
favorite_border
4:48
Build A Better Game: Maximum Distance
Bryson DeChambeau: Power from the Ground Up
favorite_border
9:45
Daily Video Tips
The Third Turn
favorite_border
2:40
The Golf Fix
Driving Distance – Clubhead Speed
favorite_border
3:57
Breaking Par
Develop a "Go-To" Drive
favorite_border
3:09
Daily Video Tips
Bunker Keys with Clay Ballard
favorite_border
4:14
Daily Video Tips
Simple Chip Shot Setup
favorite_border
3:06
School of Golf
Extra Credit: Power Up
favorite_border
4:21
Daily Video Tips
The Most Common Mistake
favorite_border
2:14
The Swing Gym
Loss of Posture
favorite_border
4:57
The Golf Fix
Over The Top – Favorite Drills
favorite_border
8:44
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Master Your Mid-Irons
favorite_border
7:29
Breaking Down Your Practice Routine
Motor Training – Chipping
favorite_border
4:49
Increase Clubhead Speed
favorite_border
9:54
School of Golf
Annika's Ball-striking Drill
favorite_border
2:31
Ask Rory
Sidehill Lies
favorite_border
5:09

Player Spotlights
Tiger Woods
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Collin Morikawa
Bryson DeChambeau
Rickie Fowler
Phil Mickelson
Brooks Koepka
annika-sorenstam-thumbnail.jpg
Annika Sorenstam
Dustin Johnson
tony-finau-thumbnail.jpg
Tony Finau
Arnold Palmer
Jack Nicklaus
Jason Day

Emmy-Winning & Nominated GOLF Films
Don't Cry for Me
favorite_border
6:01
27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon
favorite_border
27:02
Parscription
favorite_border
8:51
Meet Don Byers
favorite_border
12:17
Limitless
favorite_border
6:07
Play More. Play Better.


New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
    • Peacock included with membership (Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
    • Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
    • Tee time protection on 10 bookings
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Member-exclusive savings
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
Search Near Me