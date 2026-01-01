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Meet the Players of the newest Big Break season

Meet the Players of Big Break before the competition begins. Stream exclusive player introductions only on GolfPass, then catch all-new episodes of Big Break x Good Good the day after they air on Golf Channel.
For a limited time, join GolfPass Video Annual Membership for 50% off to unlock unlimited access to Golf Channel favorites, original shows, and expert instruction from the best in the game. Terms apply.
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Big Break Qualifier
In Big Break Qualifier, Powered by Blue Tees, three players compete for one coveted spot on Big Break x Good Good presented by Golf Galaxy.
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How to Fix the Chipping Yips
Tony Ruggiero shows how placing a stick behind the ball can improve your chipping contact by encouraging a vertical swing path and better rotation.
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Kip vs. Don
More than 20 years after their unforgettable showdown on Season 2, Kip Henley and Don Donatello step back into the spotlight to settle unfinished business. The battleground is Apple Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Texas. This nine hole stroke play rematch delivers everything fans have been waiting for. Sparks fly as both men relive the intensity that made them Big Break legends. There is brilliant golf and brutal mistakes. There are heated words and moments of real sportsmanship. And the final hole produces a twist no one could have predicted. For longtime fans and new viewers alike, this is rivalry, redemption and pure competition at its finest.
FEATURED STORIES
Tucson, Arizona golf guide
License to golf?
Golfers respond to our on-course etiquette thought experiment
American golf's Munaissance
Around America in 250 golf courses
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Sean Walsh
Sean Walsh is one of the biggest YouTube golfers in the world. Golf fans know all about his elite game and his magnetic personality through Good Good – but few know about the work it took to get there.
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Michael Thorbjornsen
Martin Hall breaks down the 10-finger grip swing of PGA Tour winner Michael Thorbjornsen. A weak grip, slow hips, fast hands and a full release add up to an unconventional, but impressive, swing.
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Asaeli Marika "Bat" Batibasaga
Bat is impossible to miss on the course. An elite talent with a big personality, he's built a following creating content alongside lifelong friend, Jason Day.
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Chipping Fundamentals
Nathalie heads to the short game area for week 9 of her Total Game Boot Camp breaking down the fundamentals of great chipping. Learn how one reliable setup, smarter club selection, and better landing spot control can help you get the ball closer to the hole with confidence.
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Big Break Legends
Three two-time Big Break contestants join Blair O’Neal for a Big Break themed 2V2 shamble showdown.
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Josh Jackson
World Long Driver Josh Jackson has speed, power, and the touch to take on any challenge thrown his way. Ryan French heads to Ohio to witness Jackson's strength on the course and in the gym, and learns how Josh’s pro football pedigree has shaped his golf skills.
FEATURED STORIES
Tucson, Arizona golf guide
License to golf?
Golfers respond to our on-course etiquette thought experiment
American golf's Munaissance
Around America in 250 golf courses
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How to Fix the Chipping Yips
Tony Ruggiero shows how placing a stick behind the ball can improve your chipping contact by encouraging a vertical swing path and better rotation.
8b40e3e5c85348ceaa1693ba256b778d
Kip vs. Don
More than 20 years after their unforgettable showdown on Season 2, Kip Henley and Don Donatello step back into the spotlight to settle unfinished business. The battleground is Apple Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Texas. This nine hole stroke play rematch delivers everything fans have been waiting for. Sparks fly as both men relive the intensity that made them Big Break legends. There is brilliant golf and brutal mistakes. There are heated words and moments of real sportsmanship. And the final hole produces a twist no one could have predicted. For longtime fans and new viewers alike, this is rivalry, redemption and pure competition at its finest.
c11910fb049141f6af55d2d39aa23f56
Josh Jackson
World Long Driver Josh Jackson has speed, power, and the touch to take on any challenge thrown his way. Ryan French heads to Ohio to witness Jackson's strength on the course and in the gym, and learns how Josh’s pro football pedigree has shaped his golf skills.
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Kim Lewellen
Long before she was leading the Wake Forest University Women's Golf Team to a national championship, Kim Lewellen showcased her own world-class skills on Big Break: Hawaii. Lewellen reflects on the ways her Big Break experience shaped her coaching career, from recruiting elite players to designing innovative practice challenges and developing a champion’s mindset.
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Long Irons vs. Hybrids
A GolfPass member joins Rory and Martin on set to ask Rory for advice on deciding how many hybrids he should have in his bag. Rory discusses the forgiveness of hybrids and the difference in the long iron and hybrid swings. Rory also gives Bill advice about what the longest iron in his bag should be.
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Tip 24 - Padraig Harrington - Happy Gilmore Drill
3-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington discusses the importance of speed training and why he practices hitting balls with the Happy Gilmore swing. Martin Hall hosts Golf Channel Academy (2016).
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Better Wedge Play – Contact Is King
Martin Hall and Blair O’Neal teach drills to improve contact in the setup, backswing and downswing then reveal how to flush your wedges like Collin Morikawa.
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Therapy session, airline golf PSA, season 1 recap
In the season finale, a therapist breaks down the emotions of a man’s fragile ego after he loses a round to his girlfriend, Hally makes a PSA to save golf bags everywhere, and a year in review.
Big Break Qualifier
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Big Break Qualifier Powered by Blue Tees
Big Break Qualifier
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Kip vs. Don
Big Break Rematch
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Mark vs. Julien
Big Break Rematch
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Don Donatello
Big Break: Where Are They Now?
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Kim Lewellen
Big Break: Where Are They Now?

What's New

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Michael Thorbjornsen
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Mike Sweeney
Big Break: Meet the Players
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Chipping Fundamentals
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Ryan Fox
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Wedge Matrix
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Iron Play Foundations
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Scotland: Episode 1
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Fairway Woods & Hybrids
The Next Shot
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Driver Reset
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Part 2: Rapids
Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizons
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Valeria Ochoa
Big Break: Where Are They Now?
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Contact & Compression
The Next Shot
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Christian Heavens
Big Break: Where Are They Now?
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Swing Path Simplified
The Next Shot
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Clubface Control 101
The Next Shot
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Mark vs. Julien
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The Reset
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Emergency Fixes
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Season 7 Preview
Ask Rory
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Rhythm and Timing
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Winning Swing
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It’s All in Your Head

GolfPass Originals

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Browse Shows

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All Star Golf
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