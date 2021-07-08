Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Michigan Golf Resorts

The Highlands at Harbor Springs

About
Courses
Images
Videos
Reviews
600 Highland Road, Harbor Springs, Michigan 49740, US
(844) 783-3175
Visit Website
Location Map

About The Highlands at Harbor Springs

The 72-hole Highlands at Harbor Springs is one of the premier golf resorts in the Midwest. Activities are aplenty during summer: Ziplining, adventure camp, horseback riding, tennis, chairlift rides, Segway tours, hiking and biking. A heated swimming pool and the state's largest outdoor hot tub are gathering spots. The complimentary Cuff Links par 3 course is right out back of the ivy-covered main lodge. Other accommodations range from the Bartley House, Heather Highlands Inn, Alpine Village, Ross Cottages, Arthur Hills Townhomes, Heather Highlands Townhouses and home rentals. The Young Americans Dinner Theatre entertain all summer long. With more than 10 eateries, no guest goes hungry. The Boyne Golf Academy can help your game prepare for The Heather, host of multiple Michigan Amateurs.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres3000
Year Opened1955
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Highlands at Harbor Springs

Images from The Highlands at Harbor Springs

Moor at Boyne Highlands Resort: #8
A view of the 8th hole from the Moor course at Boyne Highlands Resort
Moor at Boyne Highlands Resort: #12
A view of the 12th hole at Moor from Boyne Highlands Resort
Moor at Boyne Highlands Resort: #10
A view from no. 10 on the Moor course at Boyne Highlands Resort
Moor at Boyne Highlands Resort: #16
A view of green #16 at Moor from Boyne Highlands Resort
Moor at Boyne Highlands Resort: #18
A view from fairway #18 at Moor from Boyne Highlands Resort
Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort: #9
A view of hole #9 at Heather from Boyne Highlands Resort
Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort: 9th green
View of the 9th green from Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort
Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort: #6
View from #6 from the Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort
Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort: 18th green
Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort: 18th green
Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort: #18
View from #18 from the Heather at Boyne Highlands Resort
The Heather qt Boyne Highlands Resort: #5
The Heather is one of the marquee eighteens at Boyne Highlands Resort
Donald Ross Memorial at Boyne Highlands Resort: #9
The par-5 497 yards #9 on Donald Ross Memorial course is a replica of #11 from Bob O'Link Golf Club in Highland Park, Illinois
Donald Ross Memorial at Boyne Highlands Resort: the clubhouse
Donald Ross Memorial at Boyne Highlands Resort: the clubhouse
Donald Ross Memorial at Boyne Highlands Resort: #18
The par-4 438 yards finishing hole on the Donald Ross Memorial course is a replica of #16 at Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course from Birmingham, Michigan
Donald Ross Memorial at Boyne Highlands Resort: #8
The par-3 no. 8 is a replica of #11 from Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands Resort & CC: #18
A view of the 18th green at Arthur Hills from Boyne Highlands Resort & Country Club
Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands: 3rd green
Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands: View of the 3rd green
Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands: #17
View from the par-4, 420 yards no. 17 on the Arthur Hills course at Boyne Highlands
Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands: #4
A pond on the left will be in play the entire hole on the 4th from Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands
Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands: 8th green
View of the 8th green from Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands
Cuff Links Executive Par-3 at Boyne Highlands Resort & CC
A view from Cuff Links Executive Par-3 at Boyne Highlands Resort & Country Club Boyne Highlands Resort & CC

Videos about The Highlands at Harbor Springs

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Round Trip feature: Visit Northern Michigan's Boyne Highlands Golf Resort
Round Trip feature: Visit Northern Michigan's Boyne Highlands Golf Resort
5:26

Reviews

4.5
79 Reviews (79)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
The Heather at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u314160518928
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Moor at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
Yahigolf
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Sweet Greens

Perfect August day, course was great and greens were perfect.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
st0518
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

The most beautiful course I have ever played!

This course is strikingly beautiful and very well maintained. It also has a huge grass driving range. I will definitely come back next Summer.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
TheQuestFor500
Played On
Reviews 96
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing

Arthur Hills Does it Again

This is how golf was meant to be played.... in the woods, secluded, with a great variety of holes. Bravo Mr Hills, bravo.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Heather at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u081158134
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
The Heather at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u314163739379
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
cjregula10
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
The Heather at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
smak4432
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
smak4432
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u145607799
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u998762968
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful golf course

This was our first time up here for any of the Boyne Highlands courses.We played the Donald Ross Memorial course, and it was an excellent choice.. Everything exceeded our expectations . Layout, greens staff all were great.
Thanks for having me, I will be back again and again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
Bell1960
Played On
Reviews 115
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u000005091494
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
Previously Played

What A Shame!!!

The Donald Ross used to be one of my favorites but apparently Boyne Management decided to ruin a really good thing. Taking out over 80 Michigan trees on Hole 1 to try to recreate FLORIDA!! OMG! The result is a Florida like junk sand pit and they’ve killed another 30 trees plus on 15 which is still closed.

When you imagine a course that commemorates a great Golf Course designer, you don’t try to retrofit environs that destroy your local environment and waste money. And only a year ago they had patted themselves on the back for Environmental Stewardship with the Heather. What a joke!

Donald Ross would roll over in his grave to see this abortion that they’ve done to this course. Play it if you like. For my money there are plenty other non-Boyne courses to enjoy at lower costs.

Go ahead and let the chain saws and bulldozers roll! I guess they’ve lost sight of the Environment and Golf in favor of Land Devastation. Fore!!

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u666966776
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Overpriced

The course is under repair and actually had a hole closed. If you; are going to pay 600.00 for a group of 4 I would steer somewhere else.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Heather at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
bjjans22
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Michigan Advisor
Previously Played

There is little Heather or Fescue

You won’t find much of its namesake here as most holes are lined with trees, but it’s a fine course regardless. Course was in great shape, staff was nice and it was about 2 minutes from our stay n play condo.

Greens are tough on approach as bunkers excellently protect the greens and will also demand accuracy to avoid fairway bunkers. A tad unimpressed as The Heather is consistently ranked a top tier Michigan course, it’s very nice but Boyne, The Highlands, and Bay Harbor boast a couple better courses in my opinion. Worth the play for sure

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u2075538529
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

I have no criticism of the golf course. However, there is not one sign indicating the Donald Ross Memorial golf course. Therefore, they got course was extremely hard to find. Not withstanding, the course was in excellent condition and since all of the holes were the best of Donald Ross design, there is not one bad hole on the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
caoneal
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Don Ross

Course was in great condition, played later in the day and I was the only one on course. Only con I can think of is that after 4 it seems you can’t get any food on the course, but seems to be norm at any courses in up north MI.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
u1011848
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Donald Ross Memorial at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
rmonge23
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Heather at The Highlands (Boyne)
Default User Avatar
edburns
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4
Now Reading
Search Near Me