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3 Min Read
September 30, 2026
Golf course news and notes: September, 2026.
5 Min Read
September 29, 2026
From a quirky 9-holer to a lakeside hidden gem, golf keeps giving generously across a busy 2026.
6 Min Read
September 28, 2026
An emotional week of competition and camaraderie affirms the anchoring power of 'The Golf Capital of the World.'
5 Min Read
September 27, 2026
Team USA's Sunday comeback capped off a memorable week in the Windy City.
1 Min Read
September 24, 2026
Every golfer is one putting tip or thought away from a hot streak. Maybe one of these 5 from the pros will help you.
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
1 Min Read
September 22, 2026
Not all hazards are sandy or wet.
2 Min Read
September 22, 2026
Who will put up the most points for their team this week at Medinah?
5 Min Read
September 21, 2026
Whether you're a die-hard golf fan or tuning in for the first time, knowing how to watch the Presidents Cup in 2026 means having the right channels, apps and schedules ready before the first tee. Here's everything you need to follow every match from your couch or on site in Chicago.
4 Min Read
September 21, 2026
The native of Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley discusses his golf journey, what it means to succeed a legend like Martin Hall, his favorite sports team and more.
3 Min Read
September 20, 2026
With only a handful of future host golf courses confirmed, speculation abounds around the potential future and evolution of this event.
Spring will be here in no time—and our world-class courses, luxury accommodations and fine dining will be waiting! Will you be ready? Plan your golf outings now!
4 Min Read
September 18, 2026
One of Chicago's best-known championship tests has a fresh look for its latest big tournament.
5 Min Read
September 16, 2026
A birthday gift transforms into an unforgettable weekend for 24 golfers.
5 Min Read
September 15, 2026
Tall pines, deep ravines and sandy soil make for another impressive nouveau-resort golf course.
6 Min Read
September 14, 2026
We round up the offerings from well-established and lesser-known brands, plus some other assorted golf products to put on your wishlist.
2 Min Read
September 14, 2026
The global golf resort and real estate developer returns to its roots with its latest project.
Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Red Sky Golf Club’s Tom Fazio and Greg Norman courses are consistently ranked at the top of their class. Both courses feature dramatic mountain views from greens surrounded by aspen forests, wildflower meadows and sage covered hills. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
9 Min Read
September 8, 2026
A first visit to Sin City as an adult whetted my appetite for future returns.
3 Min Read
September 8, 2026
Women's golf's premier international competition visits the Netherlands for the first time.
4 Min Read
September 4, 2026
There is nothing like competitive pressure and searing sunshine to expose the strengths and weaknesses of one’s golf game.
3 Min Read
August 31, 2026
One of southwest Ireland's greatest links adds to a century-long competitive pedigree.
5 Min Read
August 31, 2026
With due respect to every roving major championship, the Walker Cup's list of past and future host golf courses is the best in the game.
Renewed Golf Gets Rave Reviews! Come Play at Saddlebrook's two Arnold Palmer signature 18-hole golf courses and enjoy deluxe accommodations, award-winning dining, and much more!
3 Min Read
August 31, 2026
A significant warming cycle of equatorial waters is likely to cause wild and potentially dangerous weather events.
1 Min Read
August 27, 2026
Learn from Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay
2 Min Read
August 25, 2026
The 9th at Stonebridge Golf Club in northern Georgia is scenic and interesting.
4 Min Read
August 25, 2026
Public golf courses in Virginia and Indiana recently took to social media to air out their frustrations over golfers breaking the rules.
6 Min Read
August 22, 2026
Here's all you need to know to tune into the PGA Tour's $40 million season finale.
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Editorial Staff