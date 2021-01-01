Articles

View from #2 on the Makai Course at Princeville Makai Golf Club

UPDATE: Golf Advisor is tracking state and local mandates that are impacting golf course operations around the U.S. and internationally. To View the latest information in your state, see our COVID-19 landing page here.

Popular topics
dtc-golf-clubs-hero.jpg
Gear
Google Demonstrates Project Wing Drone Delivery
Trends
USGA pin setters - Shinnecock Hills
Golf Advisor News
USGA team - Shinnecock Hills
Opinion
Casa de Campo - Dye Fore's 13th & 15th
Trips
Chicago Area Golf Courses Re-Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Articles
2 Min Read
Golf in 2020 told in 10 stories
A time capsule for an unprecedented year in the golf world.
By Golf Advisor Staff
2020-treasure-coast-am.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
In spite of COVID, competitive golf hit its stride in 2020
Golf’s resurgence can be seen in the success of grassroots competitive events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Torrey Pines South - fog
Photo Galleries
13 Images
2020 Photos of the Year
By Golf Advisor Staff
U.S. Open - Final Round
Articles
2 Min Read
5 biggest golf fashion statements in 2020
What golfers wear from head (hoodies) to toe (black socks) made headlines this year.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Boyne Highlands - fall and winter seasons
Articles
9 Min Read
The 25 best U.S. golf and ski resorts
Play golf and ski at these unique mountain resorts to enjoy the best of summer and winter recreation.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Sea Pines
Featured
The Sea Pines Resort
Immerse yourself in the incomparable luxury of The Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head's most distinguished retreat. Discover the countless reasons that have drawn repeat guests and newcomers to this timeless destination.
Jean Van de Velde of France
Articles
4 Min Read
Where to watch golf films and TV series on major streaming services
Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu each have titles for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Casa de Campo - Teeth of the Dog G.C. - 5th
Articles
1 Min Read
8 great winter golf packages
While you're hunkered down this holiday season, start dreaming and planning for an epic 2021 getaway.
By Golf Advisor Staff
gator-trace-7-green-cgt.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The joy of discovery is a precious and Cool Golf Thing
Compelling golf is just around the corner.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cutters' Ridge GC at Manistee National Golf & Resort
Articles
2 Min Read
Want to name two golf courses and win $10,000? Now's your chance.
Golf course news and notes: December, 2020.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sandestin Golf Resort - family golf
Articlesgolfpass
7 Min Read
Our guide to finding America's best family-friendly golf resorts
Whatever your family wants to do outside of golf, there's a resort to match.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Heritage
Featured
The Heritage Golf Collection on Hilton Head Island
With a variety of resort amenities, Stay and play packages, and a private country atmosphere, The Heritage Golf Collection is the perfect choice for the perfect vacation.
Ko'olau Golf Club - hole 15
Articles
4 Min Read
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2020
It was a boom year for golf in America but not all courses made it.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Ballyneal GolfPass
Articles
1 Min Read
Golf Advisor teams up with GolfPass
We've combined courses & travel and equipment news with expert instruction and original shows.
By Brandon Tucker
mobetta-golf.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This new professional golf concept is a Cool Golf Thing
You don't need to be a pro to go pro.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sunset putting
Articles
5 Min Read
The 10 best ways to fix poor putting
Let's explore how to change your luck on the greens.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Santa Lucia Preserve
Articles
9 Min Read
The year club life roared back
Young families in particular sought a safe haven in club memberships in 2020, creating a new dilemma for private golf clubs: Can they find more space on their tee sheets?
By Brandon Tucker
Featured
Edgewood Tahoe Resort
Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the exclusive home of the American Century Celebrity Championship, is Tahoe’s only lakefront golf destination. From the first hole to the last, every Edgewood moment has been designed to provide you with one-of-kind challenges, natural marvels, and enduring, championship-caliber memories.
Sheep Ranch: #1, #17
Articles
10 Min Read
Checking in on 2020's brand-new and renovated golf courses
Some courses are right on schedule; others have been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sand Valley's Mammoth Dunes
Articles
2 Min Read
Should golfers combine Sand Valley, Erin Hills and Destination Kohler into one trip?
'Ask Golf Advisor' shares the best routes to check off your Wisconsin golf bucket list.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Articles
1 Min Read
Exciting changes coming to Golf Advisor
Get ready for all of our best golf content in one place.
By Brandon Tucker
Champions Golf Club - Cypress Creek
Articles
4 Min Read
Where the players play: Spotlight on Houston's Champions Golf Club, host of the U.S. Women's Open
The club, founded by Jackie Burke Jr. and Jimmy Demaret, stakes claim among the state's most reputable for players.
By Brandon Tucker
sandridge-11-green-puttview.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This green-contour heat map is a Cool Golf Thing
Them's the breaks.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Nitron
Featured
BagBoy - Nitron
The revolutionary Nitron push cart features nitrogen-powered auto-open technology, making it the fastest opening and closing cart in the industry. Its ease of use is unprecedented while maintaining its compact size for storage and transport.
Articles
6 Min Read
How to buy and sell used golf equipment on Facebook Marketplace
Don't get stiffed on payment like me. Here's what I learned after listing 10 items.
By Brandon Tucker
IMG_5273.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
My favorite golf products from 2020
Looking for golf gift ideas this holiday season? Here are some of items of mine that are currently in heavy rotation.
By Brandon Tucker
The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club - aerial views
Articlesgolfpass
4 Min Read
Secrets From the World of Golf Travel: December 2020
We share the details of new courses, a new resort, new boutique hotel and more from the world of golf travel.
By Golf Odyssey
Poppy Hills Golf Course - Youth on Course
Articles
2 Min Read
Youth On Course, GolfNow team up to grow the game
GolfNow will provide technology and fundraising support for the non-profit organization.
By Jason Scott Deegan
golf-club-fitting-tm-lead.jpg
Articles
5 Min Read
Why there has never been a better time to customize your golf clubs
Avid golfers who purchase blindly could waste hundreds or thousands of dollars on ill-fitting golf clubs.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Next Page
Load More
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me