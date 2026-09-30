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Sony Open in Hawaii - Preview Day 3
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 09: A course scenic view of the 17th hole at sunrise prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 9, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
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Articles
3 Min Read
Scotland's David Kidd-designed 'ghost course' hits the market nearly two decades after construction
September 30, 2026
Golf course news and notes: September, 2026.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
5 Min Read
Golf travel notebook: 5 pleasantly surprising golf courses I played this spring and summer
September 29, 2026
From a quirky 9-holer to a lakeside hidden gem, golf keeps giving generously across a busy 2026.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
6 Min Read
Home away from home at the Myrtle Beach World Amateur
September 28, 2026
An emotional week of competition and camaraderie affirms the anchoring power of 'The Golf Capital of the World.'
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
5 Min Read
Notebook: The Presidents Cup, Chicago-style
September 27, 2026
Team USA's Sunday comeback capped off a memorable week in the Windy City.
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By Bailey Chamblee
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Articles
1 Min Read
5 great putting tips and drills from Tour pros
September 24, 2026
Every golfer is one putting tip or thought away from a hot streak. Maybe one of these 5 from the pros will help you.
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By Drake Dunaway
PGA West
Featured
La Quinta Resort & PGA West
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
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Articles
1 Min Read
This hairy, drivable par 4 is a Cool Golf Hole
September 22, 2026
Not all hazards are sandy or wet.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
2 Min Read
Best bets for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club
September 22, 2026
Who will put up the most points for their team this week at Medinah?
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
2026 Presidents Cup
Articles
5 Min Read
How to watch the 2026 Presidents Cup
September 21, 2026
Whether you're a die-hard golf fan or tuning in for the first time, knowing how to watch the Presidents Cup in 2026 means having the right channels, apps and schedules ready before the first tee. Here's everything you need to follow every match from your couch or on site in Chicago.
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By Jesse Cameron
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Articles
4 Min Read
Get to know Eric Cogorno, the new host of 'School of Golf'
September 21, 2026
The native of Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley discusses his golf journey, what it means to succeed a legend like Martin Hall, his favorite sports team and more.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Kingston Heath Golf Club, hole 1
Articles
3 Min Read
Presidents Cup future sites: confirmed host golf courses for the biennial matches between Team USA and the International Team
September 20, 2026
With only a handful of future host golf courses confirmed, speculation abounds around the potential future and evolution of this event.
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By GolfPass Staff
Turning Stone Resort
Featured
Be the Player!
Spring will be here in no time—and our world-class courses, luxury accommodations and fine dining will be waiting! Will you be ready? Plan your golf outings now!
2026 Presidents Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
What you need to know about Medinah Country Club's No. 3 course, host of the 2026 Presidents Cup
September 18, 2026
One of Chicago's best-known championship tests has a fresh look for its latest big tournament.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
5 Min Read
Why amateur golfers need team golf more than the pros do
September 16, 2026
A birthday gift transforms into an unforgettable weekend for 24 golfers.
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By Bailey Chamblee
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Articles
5 Min Read
At Wild Spring Dunes, Tom Doak brings some of his best to east Texas: new golf course review
September 15, 2026
Tall pines, deep ravines and sandy soil make for another impressive nouveau-resort golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
6 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: The best men's golf shorts you can buy right now
September 14, 2026
We round up the offerings from well-established and lesser-known brands, plus some other assorted golf products to put on your wishlist.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
2 Min Read
Cabot golf resort empire set to expand with new Cabot Wilds project in Nova Scotia
September 14, 2026
The global golf resort and real estate developer returns to its roots with its latest project.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
RSR
Featured
Red Sky Ranch
Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Red Sky Golf Club’s Tom Fazio and Greg Norman courses are consistently ranked at the top of their class. Both courses feature dramatic mountain views from greens surrounded by aspen forests, wildflower meadows and sage covered hills. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
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Articles
9 Min Read
Trip dispatch: my first Las Vegas golf bender will not be my last
September 8, 2026
A first visit to Sin City as an adult whetted my appetite for future returns.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Solheim Cup 2026 - Previews
Articles
3 Min Read
What you need to know about Bernardus Golf, host of the 2026 Solheim Cup
September 8, 2026
Women's golf's premier international competition visits the Netherlands for the first time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
4 Min Read
Golf tournament preparation challenge: a post-mortem from a hot day in the Nevada desert
September 4, 2026
There is nothing like competitive pressure and searing sunshine to expose the strengths and weaknesses of one’s golf game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
3 Min Read
What you need to know about Lahinch Golf Club, host of the 2026 Walker Cup Match
August 31, 2026
One of southwest Ireland's greatest links adds to a century-long competitive pedigree.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
5 Min Read
Walker Cup Match future sites: confirmed host golf courses for the game's most prestigious men's amateur team event
August 31, 2026
With due respect to every roving major championship, the Walker Cup's list of past and future host golf courses is the best in the game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Saddlebrook
Featured
Saddlebrook Resort
Renewed Golf Gets Rave Reviews! Come Play at Saddlebrook's two Arnold Palmer signature 18-hole golf courses and enjoy deluxe accommodations, award-winning dining, and much more!
Genesis Open - Round Two
Articles
3 Min Read
One of the strongest El Niño cycles in history is coming this winter. Here's what that could mean for golfers
August 31, 2026
A significant warming cycle of equatorial waters is likely to cause wild and potentially dangerous weather events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
1 Min Read
4 swing tips from FedEx Cup winners
August 27, 2026
Learn from Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay
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By Drake Dunaway
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Articles
2 Min Read
This watery but surprisingly strategic par 5 is a Cool Golf Hole
August 25, 2026
The 9th at Stonebridge Golf Club in northern Georgia is scenic and interesting.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Bear Slide GC: 4th hole
Articles
4 Min Read
Golf course owners fight back publicly against unruly golfer behavior
August 25, 2026
Public golf courses in Virginia and Indiana recently took to social media to air out their frustrations over golfers breaking the rules.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
Articles
6 Min Read
How to Watch the 2026 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club
August 22, 2026
Here's all you need to know to tune into the PGA Tour's $40 million season finale.
Jesse_Cameron
By Jesse Cameron
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