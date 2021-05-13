5 Min Read
A number of summer and winter Olympic venues from Lake Placid, N.Y., to Tokyo are home to spectacular golf.
Photos of the month from our reviews community
Check out this view at Bridport and West Dorset in England. Courtesy of user 't2062228553'
Lough Erne features accommodations around the lake in Northern Ireland. Courtesy of user 'Lynchy81'
Carnalea is a scenic par-69, sub-5,800-yard course in Northern Ireland. Courtesy of user 'garfy68'
Oh deer! What an interesting tee shot at Forest Glen in Naples. Courtesy of user 'u3478885'
Despite its desert locale, golfers will be challenged by water on the Victory Course at Verrado Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'u095036462'
Chimera offers a nice desert and mountain backdrop for golf in Nevada. Courtesy of user 'jett2ivyy'
Flowers and a lake decorate Cummings Cove in North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'yaffies'
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club features a back nine called "Alligator Alley". Courtesy of user 'GolferJake78'
Forest Hills is a friendly 6,300-yard facility of classic William Bell golf in Oregon. Courtesy of user 'JohnJ302'
A golfer swings away at Lakota Canyon Ranch in Colorado. Courtesy of user 'u561196360'
The Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course follows a beautiful lakeside setting outside of Atlanta. Courtesy of user 'u314161589391'
Maui Nui features numerous panoramic ocean views. Courtesy of user 'siddharthdesai'
The Omni Amelia Island's Oak Marsh interacts with the coastal wetlands in northwest Florida. Courtesy of user 'rdonze'
Trees guard a green at Oakmont West. Courtesy of user 'KrisButtenberg'
A pond protects the Palmer Course at Oasis Golf Club in Mesquite, Nev. Courtesy of user 'America80'
Redlands Mesa is a thrill ride through the rocks of western Colorado. Courtesy of Local Golf Advisor 'BrandonWebb'
The par-66 Stonehaven is 5,103 yards of fun and views in Scotland. Courtesy of user 'u314160798514'
The "Fuzzy" bushes are a tribute to Fuzzy Zoeller, the owner of Covered Bridge. Courtesy of user 'chaser88'
Indianapolis, Indiana
One of the best courses in the Indianapolis area. A very hard course that has a lot of risk reward situations.
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
Throughout the course, you will see colorful trees and landscaping, especially on holes 1,9, 10 & 18. Some of the best ambiance I've ever experienced on a course.
Newport Coast, California
This course never ceases to amaze me. From the time you walk onto the property till the time you leave you feel like a king! Everything is In perfect condition and the course is extremely fun especially in playing on the south side.
Blaine, Minnesota
Great clubhouse, huge pro shop, nice range, and a heck of a course. They have a lot of very enjoyable holes that are gorgeous to look at, and a real challenge to play.
Lost Pines, Texas
Just a beautiful course and always a pleasure to play. Was in the best shape I have seen it and incredibly lush and pure fairways. Not overly crowded and just a beauty set in the hills.
Williamsburg, Virginia
Be sure and take a moment when you reach the 14th tee and walk all the way to the back of it. From there, take in one of the best view of an inland confluence of holes that I can recall in my travels. You can see the 16th, 12th, 2nd and 7th greens. It is fantastic.
Homewood, Illinois
Enjoyed the layout & design of each hole. Well maintained course made for a fun afternoon. We are looking forward to going back to play again soon!
Bay Harbor, Michigan
It doesn't get much better. This is a gorgeous course with an impressive layout. It was in superb condition, and only Arcadia Bluffs can compete with the views.