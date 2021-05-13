Squaw Valley - rings
Squaw Valley - rings
10 best golf destinations to host the Olympics
A number of summer and winter Olympic venues from Lake Placid, N.Y., to Tokyo are home to spectacular golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Is this the ultimate golf course snack?
Old Course at St. Andrews - hole 18
Golf Packages: Play the courses that host major championships
Bandon Dunes - no. 16
Cool Golf Things: Bandon Dunes to host 13 future USGA championships
Tahoe Donner - hole 13
Articles
6 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: A more sustainable Lake Tahoe for golfers
Changes in vacation rental rules, new resort developments and a trio of course renovations are preparing Tahoe for the future.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Hillcrest No. 1
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: Summer vibes and value golf in Kansas City
A lively scene, bargain green fees and a mix of classic and modern courses make the case for K.C. as a Midwest buddies golf trip.
By Brandon Tucker
Skyline trail image.jpg
Articles
9 Min Read
Best golf road trips for Northeast golfers
An incredible variety of golf experiences is just a car trip away.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Photos of the month from our reviews community
Bridport and West Dorset - views
Check out this view at Bridport and West Dorset in England. Courtesy of user 't2062228553'
Lough Erne - accommodations
Lough Erne features accommodations around the lake in Northern Ireland. Courtesy of user 'Lynchy81'
Carnalea - views
Carnalea is a scenic par-69, sub-5,800-yard course in Northern Ireland. Courtesy of user 'garfy68'
Forest Glen Golf and Country Club - deer
Oh deer! What an interesting tee shot at Forest Glen in Naples. Courtesy of user 'u3478885'
Verrado Golf Club - Victory Course - water
Despite its desert locale, golfers will be challenged by water on the Victory Course at Verrado Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'u095036462'
Chimera - views
Chimera offers a nice desert and mountain backdrop for golf in Nevada. Courtesy of user 'jett2ivyy'
Cummings Cove - flowers
Flowers and a lake decorate Cummings Cove in North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'yaffies'
Dunes Golf & Beach Club - water
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club features a back nine called "Alligator Alley". Courtesy of user 'GolferJake78'
Forest Hills - flag waving
Forest Hills is a friendly 6,300-yard facility of classic William Bell golf in Oregon. Courtesy of user 'JohnJ302'
Lakota Canyon Ranch - swing
A golfer swings away at Lakota Canyon Ranch in Colorado. Courtesy of user 'u561196360'
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course - views
The Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course follows a beautiful lakeside setting outside of Atlanta. Courtesy of user 'u314161589391'
Maui Nui - ocean views
Maui Nui features numerous panoramic ocean views. Courtesy of user 'siddharthdesai'
Omni Amelia Island - Oak Marsh - views
The Omni Amelia Island's Oak Marsh interacts with the coastal wetlands in northwest Florida. Courtesy of user 'rdonze'
Oakmont West - trees
Trees guard a green at Oakmont West. Courtesy of user 'KrisButtenberg'
Palmer Course at Oasis Golf Club - water
A pond protects the Palmer Course at Oasis Golf Club in Mesquite, Nev. Courtesy of user 'America80'
Redlands Mesa - views
Redlands Mesa is a thrill ride through the rocks of western Colorado. Courtesy of Local Golf Advisor 'BrandonWebb'
- views
The par-66 Stonehaven is 5,103 yards of fun and views in Scotland. Courtesy of user 'u314160798514'
Covered Bridge - Fuzzy landscaping
The "Fuzzy" bushes are a tribute to Fuzzy Zoeller, the owner of Covered Bridge. Courtesy of user 'chaser88'
The Fort Golf Resort
Indianapolis, Indiana
One of the best courses in the Indianapolis area. A very hard course that has a lot of risk reward situations.
LogDog317
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
Throughout the course, you will see colorful trees and landscaping, especially on holes 1,9, 10 & 18. Some of the best ambiance I've ever experienced on a course.
- lcbgolf
Missouri Local Golf Advisor
The Ocean South at Pelican Hill Golf Club
Newport Coast, California
This course never ceases to amaze me. From the time you walk onto the property till the time you leave you feel like a king! Everything is In perfect condition and the course is extremely fun especially in playing on the south side.
- mikehoskins1
TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minnesota
Great clubhouse, huge pro shop, nice range, and a heck of a course. They have a lot of very enjoyable holes that are gorgeous to look at, and a real challenge to play.
- IEnjoyGolfing75, Local Golf Advisor
Wolfdancer Golf Club
Lost Pines, Texas
Just a beautiful course and always a pleasure to play. Was in the best shape I have seen it and incredibly lush and pure fairways. Not overly crowded and just a beauty set in the hills.
- gespos01
Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club
Williamsburg, Virginia
Be sure and take a moment when you reach the 14th tee and walk all the way to the back of it. From there, take in one of the best view of an inland confluence of holes that I can recall in my travels. You can see the 16th, 12th, 2nd and 7th greens. It is fantastic.
- BrandonWebb, Local Golf Advisor
Ravisloe Country Club
Homewood, Illinois
Enjoyed the layout & design of each hole. Well maintained course made for a fun afternoon. We are looking forward to going back to play again soon!
susanviti
The Links/Quarry at Bay Harbor Golf Club
Bay Harbor, Michigan
It doesn't get much better. This is a gorgeous course with an impressive layout. It was in superb condition, and only Arcadia Bluffs can compete with the views.
ajpalmer2
Oakland Hills undergoes Gil Hanse renovation
Video
4:18
Oakland Hills undergoes Gil Hanse renovation
Golf around Lake Tahoe
Video
0:56
Golf around Lake Tahoe
Highlights: 2021 U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
Video
10:52
Highlights: 2021 U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
Omni Frisco PGA Golf Resort breaks ground in Texas
Video
4:59
Omni Frisco PGA Golf Resort breaks ground in Texas
Srixon debuts new 'Divide' golf ball
0:50
Srixon debuts new 'Divide' golf ball
