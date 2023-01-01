- Play More
- |
- Play Better
- |
Hello
Play More
$120 in Monthly Tee Time Credits
Be sure to use each of your $10 monthly tee time credits, valid on any available GolfNow Hot Deals or TeeOff DEAL Time.
Waived Convenience Fees
As a GolfPass+ member, you won’t need to pay convenience fees on any of your first 10 GolfNow tee time bookings each year.
Tee Time Protection
If plans change, cancel select GolfNow or TeeOff reservations without penalty up to one hour before your tee time at no penalty.
$40 Off at TaylorMadeGolf.com
Take $40 (or $50 CAD) off your next purchase on golf equipment, accessories or apparel at TaylorMadeGolf.com.
Exclusive Travel Content
Be the first in your foursome to hear about exciting new courses, lodging updates and other happening, plus our Ultimate Itineraries guides.
$100 Off Your Next Golf Vacation
Our dedicated travel concierge service is standing by to help dial in the details of your next trip. As a member, you can save up to $100.
GolfPass Course Perks
GolfPass+ members receive exclusive perks at participating courses, including complimentary range balls, food & beverage discounts and more.
Earn GolfPass Points for more savings
Every time you book a round of golf, you’ll earn GolfPass Points, which you can redeem to save money on future tee time bookings or your next year of GolfPass membership. The more golf you play, the more GolfPass Points you’ll earn. And the more GolfPass Points you earn, the greater your savings.
Play Better
Thousands of Video Instruction Tips
Start exploring thousands of video lessons targeted to every facet of your golf game.
40+ Multi-Episode Instruction Series
Stream in-depth series that explore all parts of the game, featuring major champions like Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as well as world-class instructors like Martin Hall and Chris Como.
Interact with GolfPass Instructors
Our instructors regularly respond to comments on their tips from GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members. This is an exclusive membership privilege.
More Golf Content
GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members also have access to more than 650 hours of GOLF Channel show archives, GolfPass Originals and livestreams.
Peacock Included with Membership
Your GolfPass+ membership includes a subscription to Peacock at no additional cost. Stream live golf tournament coverage, hit movies and shows, exclusive Originals, and more.
Custom Fitting at The Workshop
Located in Orlando, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is one of Florida’s most prestigious private clubs. Only club members and GolfPass+ members can book fittings at its state-of-the-art Workshop fitting studio.
$500 off the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor
Tiger Woods trusts the accuracy and data analytics of this monitor, which provides 16 different metrics and high-definition video. GolfPass+ members have access to exclusive savings.
Access Anywhere, Anytime
Download the GolfPass app to explore our archive of video lessons anywhere, including during range sessions. Watch the always-on GolfPass channels on Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV and Xumo Live, with other channels launching soon.
New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.
-
$99.00 / Per Year
$49.00 / Per Year
- Includes 7-day free trial
- $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
- Peacock included with membership (Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
- Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
- Tee time protection on 10 bookings
- Earn and redeem GolfPass Points
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
- Member-exclusive savings
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Access all GolfPass videos from anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
$4.99 / Per Month
- Includes 7-day free trial
- Access all GolfPass videos from anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
- Includes 7-day free trial
- Access all GolfPass videos from anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds