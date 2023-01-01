View from a tee box at Jasper Hills Golf Club.
$120 in Monthly Tee Time Credits

GolfPass+

Be sure to use each of your $10 monthly tee time credits, valid on any available GolfNow Hot Deals or TeeOff DEAL Time.

Waived Convenience Fees

GolfPass+

As a GolfPass+ member, you won’t need to pay convenience fees on any of your first 10 GolfNow tee time bookings each year.

Tee Time Protection

GolfPass+

If plans change, cancel select GolfNow or TeeOff reservations without penalty up to one hour before your tee time at no penalty.

$40 Off at TaylorMadeGolf.com

GolfPass+

Take $40 (or $50 CAD) off your next purchase on golf equipment, accessories or apparel at TaylorMadeGolf.com.

Exclusive Travel Content

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Be the first in your foursome to hear about exciting new courses, lodging updates and other happening, plus our Ultimate Itineraries guides.

$100 Off Your Next Golf Vacation

GolfPass+

Our dedicated travel concierge service is standing by to help dial in the details of your next trip. As a member, you can save up to $100.

GolfPass Course Perks

GolfPass+

GolfPass+ members receive exclusive perks at participating courses, including complimentary range balls, food & beverage discounts and more.

Learn

Earn GolfPass Points for more savings

GolfPass+

Every time you book a round of golf, you’ll earn GolfPass Points, which you can redeem to save money on future tee time bookings or your next year of GolfPass membership. The more golf you play, the more GolfPass Points you’ll earn. And the more GolfPass Points you earn, the greater your savings.

Play Better

Thousands of Video Instruction Tips

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Start exploring thousands of video lessons targeted to every facet of your golf game.

40+ Multi-Episode Instruction Series

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Stream in-depth series that explore all parts of the game, featuring major champions like Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as well as world-class instructors like Martin Hall and Chris Como.

Interact with GolfPass Instructors

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Our instructors regularly respond to comments on their tips from GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members. This is an exclusive membership privilege.

More Golf Content

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members also have access to more than 650 hours of GOLF Channel show archives, GolfPass Originals and livestreams.

Peacock Included with Membership

GolfPass+

Your GolfPass+ membership includes a subscription to Peacock at no additional cost. Stream live golf tournament coverage, hit movies and shows, exclusive Originals, and more.

Custom Fitting at The Workshop

GolfPass+

Located in Orlando, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is one of Florida’s most prestigious private clubs. Only club members and GolfPass+ members can book fittings at its state-of-the-art Workshop fitting studio.

$500 off the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Tiger Woods trusts the accuracy and data analytics of this monitor, which provides 16 different metrics and high-definition video. GolfPass+ members have access to exclusive savings.

Watch

Access Anywhere, Anytime

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Download the GolfPass app to explore our archive of video lessons anywhere, including during range sessions. Watch the always-on GolfPass channels on Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV and Xumo Live, with other channels launching soon.

Play More. Play Better.


New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
