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Member_Exclusives_PLAY.jpg

PLAY with GolfPass

Play more of the game you love and find your go-to golf courses with GolfPass.
TRY 7 DAYS FREE

Member-Exclusive Benefits

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photo-1500932334442-8761ee4810a7.jpeg

Monthly Tee Time Credit

Receive a $10 anytime credit each month, eligible toward Hot Deals and DEAL times any day, any time.
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golfnow-rewards.jpg

GolfPass Points

Every time you book a round of golf, you’ll earn GolfPass Points, which you can redeem to save money on future tee time bookings or your next year of GolfPass membership.

GolfPass+ Annual Benefits

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stock_image_1

No Fees

Save more and play more golf with waived fees on tee times booked on GolfNow.com or TeeOff.com as a GolfPass+ member.
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Carousel_TRAVEL.jpg

Tee Time Protection

When plans change, you can modify or cancel up to 10 tee time reservations up to one hour before play without penalty.
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More Rewards

Points promotions give opportunity to earn more Points on bookings. GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members can redeem Points on tee times.

Choose the right plan for your game

Review features and pricing to get started with the membership that works best for you.

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