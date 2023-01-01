GolfPass Instructors
We've assembled an elite faculty that includes some of the world's best golf instructors, all with a shared goal: to help you play the best golf of your life.
A golf professional for 40 plus years, Martin Hall has received numerous awards for his incredible instruction and dedication to the game of golf which includes 2008 PGA Teacher of the Year. He has taught players of all levels, including tour players and major winners. He is also a Master Professional of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland and has taught all over the world. Martin is also a frequent speaker at the national teaching and coaching summit, and to PGA sections around the country and in various parts of the world.
Rising star Devan Bonebrake is the new host of The Golf Fix. Recently named to Golf Digest’s list of the “Best Young Teachers in America” (Top Teachers Under 40), Devan Bonebrake is a Jim McLean disciple who has coached all over the country and is currently the Director of Instruction at Rolling Hills Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Now on GolfPass, you can have access to his golf instruction on-demand.
Chris Como has dedicated his life to coaching golfers of all levels to achieve their goals. In order to learn the most effective coaching practices in the game, Chris has spent his career either working for or studying with many of the preeminent teachers and influencers of the game such as Osteopath Guy Voyer and PhD Stuart McGill. With his vast real-world teaching experience, Chris teamed up with renowned PhD biomechanist Dr. Young-Hoo Kwon to advance golf performance from a unique perspective while while publishing multiple biomechanics studies in scientific journals. Chris Como has worked with top players on each professional tour – most notably Tiger Woods from 2014-2017 and currently, Bryson DeChambeau.
At an early age in Toronto, Martin fostered a love for the game inspired by Canadian legends Moe Norman and George Knudson, from whom he received his first lesson. He is founder of the acclaimed Tour Striker Golf Academy and has invented some of golf's most popular training aids used amateurs by top professionals around the World. With over 34 years of coaching experience, Martin has become known as "The People's Coach" preferring to work with amateurs more than professionals. Knowing that all golfers have different swing styles and shapes, Martin focuses on what makes a good ball striker: successful and repetitive impact conditions.
Watch the hit golf instruction series "Lessons with A Champion Golfer" featuring Rory McIlroy & Michael Bannon on GolfPass. Learn the fundamentals of the golf swing to help you improve your golf game.
Cameron McCormick, a former GolfPass instructor, has become one of the most sought after coaches at the highest levels of golf. He is most well known for coaching three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.
Known as the 'everyday golfers coach', Andrew Rice has over 30 years experience under his belt and is the Director of Instruction at The Club at Savannah Harbor.
Blair O'Neal played collegiate golf at Arizona State before turning pro and eventually being a two-time contestant on Big Break. Blair currently co-hosts School of Golf with Martin Hall.
