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Breaking Series

Golf is a journey, a never-ending quest to play better, to turn bogeys into pars, pars into birdies. What drives millions of us is the search for ever-lower scores, with the idea of “breaking” certain milestone numbers along the way, be it 100, 90, 80 or par. In GolfPass’ new slate of Breaking… series, four world-class golf instructors will give you all the tools, drills and strategies you need to shoot your lowest scores ever.
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Latest Daily Video Tips

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2:26
Grip Pressure for More Distance
Daily Video Tips
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2:31
Two-Club Shallowing Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:02
Towel Chipping Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:29
Find the Slot Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:48
The Shaft Lean Illusion
Daily Video Tips
63a391a36460426f89d4261e92ae338e
3:03
Iron Accuracy: Weight Shift Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:42
Chip vs. Pitch Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:21
Toe-to-Ball Bunker Setup Tip
Daily Video Tips
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2:43
One-Thousand-One Lag Putting
Daily Video Tips
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3:40
Hand-Depth Shallowing Drill
Daily Video Tips
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3:01
The 5 Putting Fundamentals
Daily Video Tips
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3:34
Chipping Landing Spot Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:54
2 Iron Setup Tweaks
Daily Video Tips
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1:25
Control Speed with Stroke Length
Daily Video Tips
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3:12
Trail Eye Slice Fix
Daily Video Tips
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1:42
Forward-and-Up Chipping Motion
Daily Video Tips
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2:27
Stable Legs Putting Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:19
Stop Falling Back
Daily Video Tips
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2:36
Bump-and-Run Basics
Daily Video Tips
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2:45
High Draw vs. Low Cut Setup
Daily Video Tips
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3:13
Follow-Through First Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:03
Lead Leg Contact Killer
Daily Video Tips
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2:28
Shift the Hip for Power
Daily Video Tips
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2:30
Relaxed Pitching Motion
Daily Video Tips
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2:22
Wide Takeaway Chipping Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:33
Halfway Gate Drill: Make More Putts
Daily Video Tips
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2:13
Steady Knees, Better Short Putts
Daily Video Tips
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2:51
Two Tips to Reduce a Slice
Daily Video Tips
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4:28
4 O'Clock Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:39
Fix the Yips with your Grip
Daily Video Tips

Instruction Series

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Golfer's Guides

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Breaking Series

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Build A Better Game Series

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Exclusive Extras

See All
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3:17
Extra Credit: Ball Below Your Feet
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2:25
Extra Credit: Best Backswing Drill
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4:25
Extra Credit: Water Hazard Right
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4:30
Extra Credit: Speed Vampires
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4:25
Extra Credit: Fitzpatrick Power
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2:44
Extra Credit: Backswing Faults
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2:32
Extra Credit: Pitching Pearl
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4:39
Extra Credit: Chip It Close
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4:13
Extra Credit: The Watson Way
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8:54
Sophia Popov's Favorite Pre-Round Drill
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4:54
Extra Credit: Feel vs. Real
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6:42
Driver Trajectory with Ryann O’Toole
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4:21
Extra Credit: Power Up
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3:39
Extra Credit: Snead at St. Andrews
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3:26
Extra Credit: Ball Flight Commander
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4:43
Extra Credit: Sharpen Your Iron Play
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4:23
Fairway Tales: From Monday Qualifier to Winner
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1:15
Playing Lessons Xtra: Corey Conners on Short Putts
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4:07
Fairway Tales: Wise’s Winning Ways
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3:20
Playing Lessons Xtra: Aaron Wise discusses AimPoint
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3:59
Extra Credit: Lone Star Lessons
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3:34
Fairway Tales: Kamaiu Johnson’s Golf Journey
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1:30
Playing Lessons Xtra: Kamaiu Johnson's Par-5 Strategy
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3:08
Fairway Tales: Kamaiu Johnson’s First PGA Tour Start
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3:51
Extra Credit: Driving In Crosswinds
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4:10
Extra Credit: The Scoring Zone
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3:38
Playing Lessons Xtra: Tavatanakit’s Approach Shot Strategy
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4:41
Fairway Tales: Tavatanakit’s Stellar Rookie Season
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5:06
Playing Lessons Xtra: How Patty Tavatanakit Reads Greens
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3:29
Fairway Tales: Patty Tavatanakit on Junior Golf in Thailand
Next Page

Driving

See All
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2:28
Shift the Hip for Power
Daily Video Tips
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2:27
Slow Arms, Faster Clubhead
Daily Video Tips
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2:47
Two Musts for More Distance
Daily Video Tips
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2:02
Band Drill for Bombed Drives
Daily Video Tips
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24:50
Driver Reset
The Next Shot
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1:15
Hit Up With Your Driver
The Next Shot
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1:49
Top-of-Swing Distance Killer
Daily Video Tips
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2:26
Offense-Defense-Offense
Daily Video Tips
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3:00
Three “Musts” for More Distance
Daily Video Tips
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2:58
Wyndham Clark Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
Next Page

Iron Play

See All
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3:11
Biggest Iron Takeaway Mistake
Daily Video Tips
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4:03
Student Lab: The 80-Percent Rule
School of Golf
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2:31
Two-Club Shallowing Drill
Daily Video Tips
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22:44
Chapter 1: The Most Important Skill in Golf
School of Golf
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1:48
Consistent Ground Contact
School of Golf
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2:29
Find the Slot Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:48
The Shaft Lean Illusion
Daily Video Tips
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3:03
Iron Accuracy: Weight Shift Drill
Daily Video Tips
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3:40
Hand-Depth Shallowing Drill
Daily Video Tips
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1:16
How to Get out of Trouble
The Next Shot
Next Page

Short Game

See All
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2:02
Towel Chipping Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:42
Chip vs. Pitch Drill
Daily Video Tips
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3:34
Chipping Landing Spot Drill
Daily Video Tips
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2:59
Josh Hill: Long bunker shot
Winning Swing
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1:42
Forward-and-Up Chipping Motion
Daily Video Tips
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1:20
Pier Pressure
The Next Shot
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2:36
Bump-and-Run Basics
Daily Video Tips
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5:28
Spieth's Chipping Keys
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20:49
Putting Mechanics Reset
The Next Shot
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1:23
1-5-10 Accountability Drill
The Next Shot
Next Page

Putting

See All
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2:43
One-Thousand-One Lag Putting
Daily Video Tips
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3:01
The 5 Putting Fundamentals
Daily Video Tips
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20:04
Putting Feel & Green Reading
The Next Shot
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1:25
Control Speed with Stroke Length
Daily Video Tips
2d3b3c94769b4423aa4e7edf7fd515de
2:27
Stable Legs Putting Drill
Daily Video Tips
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1:20
Pier Pressure
The Next Shot
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2:23
Tempo Controls Speed
Daily Video Tips
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20:49
Putting Mechanics Reset
The Next Shot
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1:23
1-5-10 Accountability Drill
The Next Shot
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2:33
Halfway Gate Drill: Make More Putts
Daily Video Tips
Next Page

Strategy

See All
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2:42
Chip vs. Pitch Drill
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21:58
Total Game Graduation
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1:16
How to Get out of Trouble
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18:44
Shot Shaping & Trouble Shots
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2:45
High Draw vs. Low Cut Setup
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2:34
Take Control of Your Driver
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2:06
Make More Chips
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2:07
5 Keys for Uphill Lies
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2:09
Simple Putting Routine
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2:43
Rory on Elevated Pitch Shots
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6:55
Playing in the Wind
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6:56
Decisions Off the Tee
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1:33
Keegan’s Specific Pre-Swing Thoughts
Fairway Finder Fundamentals
2:16
Fairway Finder Fundamentals
Chip Shot Club Selection
2:37
Chip Shot Club Selection
How to Handle Bad Lies
2:19
How to Handle Bad Lies
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3:23
On-Course Fixes
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6:53
Grip & Setup Checklist
Tee Box Strategy
3:47
Tee Box Strategy
Strategy for Tough Tee Shots
2:46
Strategy for Tough Tee Shots
Next Page

Fitness

Fitness Series

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e0c4b5703a144a6a9a3d7de418eb5e94
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Warm Up and Stretch

See All
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8:34
Justin Rose's Pre-Round Warm-Up
Bretzel Stretch
2:19
Bretzel Stretch
First Tee Stretches
3:21
First Tee Stretches
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5:07
Find Your Footing - Fix it with Fitness
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10:51
Mobility – Day 5
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8:50
Mobility – Day 1
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4:24
Quiet Head for Better Contact
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5:39
Muscle Training – Mobility & Flexibility
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4:06
Muscle Training – Wyndham Clark
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6:33
Balance
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7:48
Releasing The Club
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6:04
Coil For Power
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4:27
Pre-Round Warmup
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2:13
Lunge to Rotation
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1:46
Cats and Dogs Stretch
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2:20
Bird Dog Exercise
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2:22
Plank Walkout for Flexibility
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1:34
Lunge to Airplane
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2:12
Couch Stretch
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2:10
Swing Width Stretch
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3:24
Towel Stretches
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3:12
Dowel Rod Stretch
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7:11
Dumbbells – Level 2, Day 3
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8:16
Bodyweight – Level 1, Day 2
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1:59
Half Kneeling Rotation

Core

See All
c99a8d6ba40b44d4b2774a2eef87312c
11:37
Distance – Explosiveness
Bird Dog Push-Ups
1:58
Bird Dog Push-Ups
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3:58
Shot Shaping Spectacular - Fix it with Fitness
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3:49
Terrific Trajectories - Fix it with Fitness
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10:27
Strength – Day 4
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7:30
Strength – Day 1
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5:44
Core Strength
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1:24
Plank Row
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3:59
C Posture
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4:04
S Posture
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6:31
Over The Top
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2:05
Step-Press Punch-Outs
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8:10
Dumbbells – Level 2, Day 1
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7:01
Bands & Bodyweight – Level 2, Day 1
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1:59
Half Kneeling Rotation
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0:41
Side Planks for Hip Strength and Flexibility
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1:16
Punchouts
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2:08
Anti-Rotation Core Workout
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1:23
Russian Twist for Power
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1:18
Tip 16 - One Arm Carry: Build a more resilient shoulder to transfer into your golf swing
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1:27
Tip 9 - Leg Lowering: Strengthen your abs and core to help with transfer of energy to hit the ball farther
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1:53
Tip 7 - Dead Buck: Build a stronger core to maintain posture during your golf swing
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3:36
Yoga Moves for Swing Stability and Rotation
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4:28
Yoga for Golfers with Katherine Roberts
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1:03
Tim Burke's Plank Exercises

Strength Exercises

See All
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6:08
Rory's Strength Day Workout
Daily Video Tips
Bird Dog Push-Ups
1:58
Bird Dog Push-Ups
One Arm Lat Pulldown
1:53
One Arm Lat Pulldown
30a8ebf148ae4be4b3fe75b608105ff4
2:23
Weighted Step-Ups with Rory
Daily Video Tips
Crossover Step-Ups
1:39
Crossover Step-Ups
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3:58
Shot Shaping Spectacular - Fix it with Fitness
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1:34
Tim Burke's Kettle Bell Exercises
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3:49
Terrific Trajectories - Fix it with Fitness
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9:33
Strength – Day 6
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7:11
Strength – Day 5
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3:29
Dustin Johnson's Upper Body Workout
fd095fb0688649b4b0e55c4fce0b17b1
8:42
Strength – Day 3
e24d5828bb384da2bfcba6c722f352cb
9:36
Strength – Day 2
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7:30
Strength – Day 1
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1:34
Strengthen Your Swing
7b4cff1bd6d944ffa8b962ace5b41bec
3:15
Perfect Your Putting - Fix it With Fitness
488e52cf58264d7cbb18ff3acea276fe
2:23
Perfect Your Path – Fix it With Fitness
d8915aa490304f5abb20da1565255b57
4:46
Muscle Training – Kinetic Chain
064faa0f589346b288c094e905084a82
5:52
Muscle Training – Strength & Stability
6eb0c1d729d3421da00d9b6aeaf381c3
2:04
Improve Stability with RDLs
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7:05
Weight Transfer
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6:55
Activate The Glutes
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6:04
Coil For Power
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3:02
Thoracic Bridges
75262bf1d4b14558b15089c203b879fb
1:24
Plank Row

Instructors

Devan_Bonebrake_Coach_Image
Devan Bonebrake
nathalie-sheehan-coach-page.jpg
Nathalie Sheehan
blair-oneal-thumbnail.jpg
Blair O'Neal
eric-cogorno-coach-page.jpg
Eric Cogorno
revolution golf promo - Season # 2018
Martin Hall
Chris Como Instruction Series- Season 2018
Chris Como
revolution golf promo - Season # 2018
Martin Chuck
Michael Bannon, season 2018
Michael Bannon
revolution golf dan saladino- Season 2018
Don Saladino
revolution golf promo - Season # 2018
Sean Foley
Breaking Par with Cameron McCormick, Season 2019
Cameron McCormick
revolution golf promo - Season # 2018
Andrew Rice

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