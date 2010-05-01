Golf is a journey, a never-ending quest to play better, to turn bogeys into pars, pars into birdies. What drives millions of us is the search for ever-lower scores, with the idea of “breaking” certain milestone numbers along the way, be it 100, 90, 80 or par. In GolfPass’ new slate of Breaking… series, four world-class golf instructors will give you all the tools, drills and strategies you need to shoot your lowest scores ever.