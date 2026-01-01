Course Management

78a7108844de4a17ad1d28c90db9098a
27:07
Jenny Shin - Part 1
Playing Lessons
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3:48
Stick to your Shot Shape
Daily Video Tips
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3:15
Front vs. Back Pins
Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
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3:48
Fairway Bunker Shots
Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
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1:43
Recovering From Short Drives
Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
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3:21
Visualize and Feel
Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
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2:22
Tee Shot Club Selection
Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
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4:17
Playing the Wind
Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
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5:00
Rough vs. Fairway
Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
7a8d145ed2bd48c2b6032acf3fd5d953
6:08
Ball Below Feet
Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course
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