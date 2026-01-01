Martin Hall

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3:11
The Chipping Engine
Daily Video Tips
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3:22
Coin Putting Drill
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4:18
Extra Credit: Masters Degree
School of Golf
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4:26
Extra Credit: Practice Essentials
School of Golf
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2:23
The Importance of the Putter Face at Impact
Daily Video Tips
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5:48
Extra Credit: Educated Hands
School of Golf
5737ac7956014a95b041039c08b594a2
3:37
Extra Credit: Hit Fades on Command
School of Golf
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3:10
Extra Credit: Plugged Bunker Shot
School of Golf
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3:51
Swing X-tension: Grip Pressure Advice from Tiger Woods
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
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2:43
Swing X-tension: New Research on Swing Plane
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
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