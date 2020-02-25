Sandals Royal Curacao
About Sandals Royal CuracaoThe Sandals Royal Curacao (the former Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort) is the newest resort in Curacao. It's an all-inclusive beauty with a unique feature offering guests in select rooms a personal MINI Cooper Convertible to explore the island. The resort is certainly a romantic location with its intimate amenities and location. Unlimited fine dining and premium liquors are available at 8 different restaurants on site as well as unlimited water and land sports. Guests may also enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness facility while staying in their choice of bungalows equipped with private pools, or suites that sit oceanfront and with tropical garden views. Sandals Royal Curacao sits adjacent to the Old Quarry Golf Course, an 18-hole course designed by Pete Dye.
Pearl of The Caribbean
Every winter my wife and I try to find a warm weather resort and golf course to break up the chilly, wet weather of upstate SC. Sometimes we have bad luck.....it snowed in Scottsdale last year and Florida can get very crowded and subject to different weather conditions. For some reason this year we decided to trade off perfectly manicured golf courses for the certainty of warm weather for golf. Curaçao provided the weather, Pete Dye provided the course. Old Quarry is a wonderful challenge, especially if your clubs have been gathering dust since November. Scenic, challenging, a true test of golf with the prevailing winds, and fun. My wife and I played for four consecutive days and each round brought out new wrinkles of the course and how to play it. I am not a fan of Dye’s courses but this one is not tricked up at all. Can’t say enough about the layout.
Course conditions remind me of other courses in desert regions....the greens are good but the fairways may have some bare spots. The greens were in great shape, well maintained and very puttable. The layout is very fair for men and women and several of the holes are truly memorable. If good morale comes from doing a hard job well, you’ll really enjoy the 19th Hole if you shoot your handicap.
The staff here is small but helpful and Curaçao is not necessarily a destination location, but if you want to play a great course in warm, even hot, February weather come play Old Quarry for a few rounds.
booking on golf now
The golf course said they are no longer affiliated with "Golf Now" but they would honor the reservation and price(thank goodness)
Golf Now instructions on leaving a review at top of this page is for Golf course only not the booking!
When you click on review for the booking up comes all the Golf Now terms and conditions , but not a spot to review the booking! Maybe 10 minutes into the scroll it could be but looks like you can't leave a negative review!
BTW last time I looked Golf Now still taking reservations for this course so beware if booking. $73 could turn into $225
So my review is Golf Now taking reservations for courses that are not allotting them times.
Not good!
The course is NOT part of Santa Barbara Resort
I have not played this course. Tried to. Booked direct through the course. On vacation, family had a "Resort for a Day" pass at Santa Barbara Resort of which this is adjacent, but apparently not a part. Was told I was to cancel my resort pass and instead, pay the fee of $230 at the pro shop instead. Transport to the resort/course was a mess as neither the resort nor course have their own shuttles, they contract transportation, and despite being told by Quarry staff that we would all be on the same shuttle, two showed up, one for me and another threesome, and one for the rest of my group that was only going to partake of the resort amenities. After a stupid wait of at least 45 minutes, one shuttle driver told me to pay the balance of $100 for the resort pass and I could then ride with my family. Arriving at the course, the lady at the pro shop said the $100 is not transferable as the resort and course are separate entities, and if I wanted to play, I would have to fork over the full $230. They said if they did get the $100 moved to the course, I would have no resort privileges afterwards, despite being assured on no less than three occasions that I would. So I had a choice, pay $330 for a round of golf on a course that by the way, they just aerated (great timing that would have been nice to know beforehand), and sit like a bump on a log until the rest of my group was done at the resort, or walk back to the resort since that was apparently paid for. I walked to the resort. But, not before being told I had to pay for the meal they prepared for me. Tired of the nonsense, I acquiesced and forked over $30 for the box meal and a coke. The coke was not part of the meal, I paid extra. Which by the way, they also stated there were no refreshment carts so I would have had to hump 18 holes of drinks had I played. Get to the resort, open the box, and it is a small ham sandwich and an apple. Total rip-off. While the staff appeared friendly via email and in person, there is a distinct language barrier. Needless to say, should you end up in Curacao wanting to golf, I would think twice about just how badly you want to play.
Great views ... terrible conditions
Played this course on 1/29/17 and was terribly disappointed. Fairways are dirt and unkept grass with weeds that cause extreme swelling if contacted. Tee boxes are lumpy unkept boxes more appropriate at a $25 muni course than a $250 resort course. Zero cart appearances during entire round. Zero warm up since the range is a 15 minute cart ride away from the clubhouse. And no lunch or drinks at the turn... the number 10 is a mile away from the clubhouse. I play municipal courses in Florida that would put this place to shame.
Upside: The staff is very friendly.
Gorgeous
Combination of Pebble Beach and Arizona desert course! Fantastic views. Nobody playing after 11am. Booked w hot deal rate of $39 instead of $120. Bring your own water and snacks and camera!
Old Quarry, Curacao
Difficult course. Lots of wind and very firm difficult greens.
Old Quarry
Fair golf-course. The price is high, we miss the clubhouse. So there is no 19-th hole to sit.
Our brand new clubhouse Boca 19, close to the 18th hole, opened their doors early June 2014. It is situated between the beach of the Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort and at the Marina with an amazing view over the entrance of Spanish Water.