Sandals Royal Curacao

I have not played this course. Tried to. Booked direct through the course. On vacation, family had a "Resort for a Day" pass at Santa Barbara Resort of which this is adjacent, but apparently not a part. Was told I was to cancel my resort pass and instead, pay the fee of $230 at the pro shop instead. Transport to the resort/course was a mess as neither the resort nor course have their own shuttles, they contract transportation, and despite being told by Quarry staff that we would all be on the same shuttle, two showed up, one for me and another threesome, and one for the rest of my group that was only going to partake of the resort amenities. After a stupid wait of at least 45 minutes, one shuttle driver told me to pay the balance of $100 for the resort pass and I could then ride with my family. Arriving at the course, the lady at the pro shop said the $100 is not transferable as the resort and course are separate entities, and if I wanted to play, I would have to fork over the full $230. They said if they did get the $100 moved to the course, I would have no resort privileges afterwards, despite being assured on no less than three occasions that I would. So I had a choice, pay $330 for a round of golf on a course that by the way, they just aerated (great timing that would have been nice to know beforehand), and sit like a bump on a log until the rest of my group was done at the resort, or walk back to the resort since that was apparently paid for. I walked to the resort. But, not before being told I had to pay for the meal they prepared for me. Tired of the nonsense, I acquiesced and forked over $30 for the box meal and a coke. The coke was not part of the meal, I paid extra. Which by the way, they also stated there were no refreshment carts so I would have had to hump 18 holes of drinks had I played. Get to the resort, open the box, and it is a small ham sandwich and an apple. Total rip-off. While the staff appeared friendly via email and in person, there is a distinct language barrier. Needless to say, should you end up in Curacao wanting to golf, I would think twice about just how badly you want to play.