Dream package to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland

Experience the magic of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, and be part of the celebrations marking one hundred years of this iconic team event. Stay in the lively town of Killarney, where stunning scenery, friendly locals, and a warm Irish atmosphere create the perfect base for your trip.

From $5899 Per Person

This experience is provided by Golfbreaks, an Authorised Provider for the 2027 Ryder Cup, so your package will include guaranteed tickets for all three tournament days along with the final practice day. There is no need to enter the ticket lottery or worry about availability. The Golfbreaks Tournaments Team will be on site throughout your stay to make sure you enjoy a fantastic experience.