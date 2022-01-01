Sedona Golf Resort Stay & Play Package
Sedona Golf Resort Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock and 2 rounds of golf at Sedona Golf Resort.
From $257 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Sedona Golf Resort
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.