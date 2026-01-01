Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING

Troon North GC - Monument Course

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING

Talking Stick - O'odham Course

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING

Kierland Golf Club

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Stay & Play Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and golf at Kierland Golf Club, Troon North GC - Monument or Pinnacle Course, Boulders GC - South Course, and Talking Stick - Piipaash or O'odham Course.

Click Below for Pricing*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
  • Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
    • Kierland Golf Club
    • Troon North GC - Monument Course
    • Troon North GC - Pinnacle Course
    • Boulders GC - South Course
    • Talking Stick - Piipaash Course
    • Talking Stick - O'odham Course
  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

Click “Book Now” to start planning your next golf getaway

Now Reading
The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Stay & Play Package
Search Near Me