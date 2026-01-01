The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Stay & Play Package
Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and golf at Kierland Golf Club, Troon North GC - Monument or Pinnacle Course, Boulders GC - South Course, and Talking Stick - Piipaash or O'odham Course.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Lodging accommodations at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
- Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
- Kierland Golf Club
- Troon North GC - Monument Course
- Troon North GC - Pinnacle Course
- Boulders GC - South Course
- Talking Stick - Piipaash Course
- Talking Stick - O'odham Course
- Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.