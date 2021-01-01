The Fairways of Fountain Hills Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Eagle Mountain and 3 rounds of golf at Eagle Mountain, Sunridge Canyon, and We-Ko-Pa (Cholla or Saguaro Course).
From $157 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at The Inn at Eagle Mountain
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Eagle Mountain Golf Club, Sunridge Canyon Golf Club, and We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Cholla or Saguaro Course).
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.