Sunridge Canyon Golf Club

Eagle Mountain Golf Club

We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

Inn at Eagle Mountain

The Fairways of Fountain Hills Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Eagle Mountain and 3 rounds of golf at Eagle Mountain, Sunridge Canyon, and We-Ko-Pa (Cholla or Saguaro Course).

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at The Inn at Eagle Mountain
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Eagle Mountain Golf Club, Sunridge Canyon Golf Club, and We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Cholla or Saguaro Course).
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

