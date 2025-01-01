Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Gila River Resorts & Casino - Wild Horse Pass

The Triple Down Stay & Play Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at Gila River Resorts & Casino - Wild Horse Pass or Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino and golf at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes and Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
    • Gila River Resorts & Casino - Wild Horse Pass
    • Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino
  • Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
    • Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail Course
    • Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil's Claw Course
    • Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club

  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

    *Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
    **Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

